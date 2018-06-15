World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Russia triumph over Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener

Russia has defeated Saudi Arabia in glorious fashion and here's how Twitter reacted to the victory.

Russia v Saudi Arabia - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group A - Luzhniki Stadium

The buzz worthy FIFA World Cup 2018 is off to a flying start!

Post the star-studded opening ceremony, the goal fest opener between the hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia saw the former prevail against the latter with a tally of 5-0, accomplishing the biggest win by the host nation in the opening game of a World Cup since 1934.

Stanislav Cherchesov's men succeeded in putting to rest all the questions and brickbats that were hurled at them for being the lowest ranked team in the tournament - a title that, in all likelihood, will be assumed by Saudi Arabia by the end of the finals.

Fun Fact: Saudi Arabia have not won any of their last 11 games at the World Cup (drew two, lost nine). Their last win in the competition came in the group stages of the 1994 edition (1-0 v Belgium).

It was Yury Gazinsky who gave Sbornaya an early lead when he cushioned a cross from Roman Zobnin with a sensational header, managing his first international goal in the process.

However, in order to dampen the fans' excitement, the Russian veteran Alan Dzagoev, who was a part of a number of Russia’s moves, pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury.

Denis Cheryshev, the former Real Madrid star, was brought in place of the CSKA Moscow midfielder.

With 43 minutes on the clock, the 27-year-old doubled Russia's lead with a blistering left-footer from inside the box.

In the 71th minute of the game, Artem Dzyuba, the substituted striker, elevated his team's lead with another athletic header, muscling his way clear from the opponent's skipper.

In the injury time, Denis Cheryshev and Aleksandr Golovin added another two goals to Russia's impressive tally respectively to send off The Green Falcons red-faced.

At the end of the match, Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) was named the man of the match for his indispensable two assists and a superb fifth goal. The 22-year-old also displayed quality in possession.

Here's how the Twitter reacted to the hosts' victory.

WHAT A START TO THE 2018 WORLD CUP...🔥 pic.twitter.com/MpV8x13K8P — FTS Football (@FromTStands) June 14, 2018

5-0 I REPEAT 5-0! IN THE LAST SECONDS ANOTHER IS IN! WHAT A STRIKE ON THE FREE KICK!!!!! #WorldCup #RUSvKSA — Noah Riffe 🇸🇪🇪🇸🇵🇦 (@NoahRiffe) June 14, 2018

GOAL! That's five for Russia!



Aleksandr Golovin curls in a free kick and that's the final whistle.#RUS 5-0 #KSA -- an emphatic win for the hosts: https://t.co/DICboVizTD pic.twitter.com/SB7W6xnjxG — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) June 14, 2018

Russia vs Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/MvovYK0Cxc — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 14, 2018

One sport, that unites the world.

No language barriers, no politics.

Just the natural love and passion of watching football played in its grandest degree.



The world cup, is truelly a moment in time, that we as a planet unite as one.



Its BEAUTIFUL



❤❤❤❤#WorldCupRussia2018 — WWE (@WWE_NEWS_NBC) June 14, 2018

#WorldCupRussia2018

Saudi Arabia still have to defend against Cavani,Suarez and Salah pic.twitter.com/iMjmQtcsDr — AbutiJuly (@Obusitswe_July) June 14, 2018

Did Saudi Arabia realy qualify or they got in behinde the door?#WorldCupRussia2018 — Masentle Monaheng (@bbm_ncx039) June 14, 2018

2 World Cup seats is enough for Asia, level of football is embarrassing — #FreeLocatelli (@semo33) June 14, 2018

THE BIGGEST TALENT IN WORLD FOOTBALL TODAY. UP THERE WITH MBAPPÉ. THERE IS NO DEBATE. pic.twitter.com/VjQqVwR59f — Dostoyevsky (@KozielloEN) June 14, 2018

If you're enjoying the first touches here in Saudi Arabia v. Russia, you'll love third tier English football. — John Green (@sportswithjohn) June 14, 2018

Can't decide if Russia is that good or Saudi Arabia is just that bad with their defense 🤔 #WorldCupRussia2018 — Gabby|| 🌙 (@BerryVmin) June 14, 2018

Saudi Arabia's defence is worse than Liverpool's defence. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 14, 2018

To eveyone who is laughing on Saudi .. you will cry tomorrow when u see the gas price #WorldCupRussia2018 — Hani (@IHani95) June 14, 2018

Hahaha Saudi Arabia trolling themselves so far #RUSvKSA — Nabeel Hashmi (@HashmeNabeel) June 14, 2018

I never thought I’d witness a defense worse than Arsenal. Saudi Arabia has proven me wrong 😂😂😂 #RUSvKSA 🇷🇺 vs 🇸🇦 — Lav (@AsegoLav) June 14, 2018

Come for the football, stay for the oil 😂👍#WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/u4UotE843c — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 14, 2018

Saudi Crown Prince welcoming back the Saudi team after their exit. #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/mcaMcfsQDs — ABDULFATTAH (@ab__di) June 14, 2018

Worth keeping an eye on the Saudi midfielder with the intriguing name “Al Faraj” to see how often he gives the ball away to the Russians. #RUSvKSA #WorldCup2018 — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) June 14, 2018

When Saudi Arabia players go back home

(🎥: @MBobnificent )pic.twitter.com/UoCyhwvCKi — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) June 14, 2018

Asian football eh? I've seen Saudi Arabia dominate ASEAN teams...mind the gap! — Jakarta Casual (@JakartaCasual) June 14, 2018

Can’t wait until all these feel-good fairytale sides are eliminated. I’m here to watch pure, clean, high quality football. The Saudis are beyond analysis. — RG (@registability) June 14, 2018

Clearly Saudi’s football team missed the final dua in Makkah 🙄 — Haraam Police ® (@saadabdulhai) June 14, 2018

It's a lie. Those humans aren't the Russian squad. That's the KGB 😂😂😂#WorldCupRussia2018 — Grand Daddy™ 🇳🇬 (@grand_daddy_inc) June 14, 2018

#WorldCupRussia2018

After today's embarrassing display in the world cup I have decided that the entire team will be spending a few weeks at the Ritz carlton when they get back to #Saudi. It's as if our army doesn't embarrass us enough now our national team humiliates us...smh — Clown Prince MBS (@ClownPrinceMBS) June 14, 2018

