World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Russia triumph over Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener

Russia has defeated Saudi Arabia in glorious fashion and here's how Twitter reacted to the victory.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Feature 15 Jun 2018, 01:07 IST
188

Russia v Saudi Arabia - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group A - Luzhniki Stadium
Russia v Saudi Arabia - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group A - Luzhniki Stadium

The buzz worthy FIFA World Cup 2018 is off to a flying start!

Post the star-studded opening ceremony, the goal fest opener between the hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia saw the former prevail against the latter with a tally of 5-0, accomplishing the biggest win by the host nation in the opening game of a World Cup since 1934.

Stanislav Cherchesov's men succeeded in putting to rest all the questions and brickbats that were hurled at them for being the lowest ranked team in the tournament - a title that, in all likelihood, will be assumed by Saudi Arabia by the end of the finals.

Fun Fact: Saudi Arabia have not won any of their last 11 games at the World Cup (drew two, lost nine). Their last win in the competition came in the group stages of the 1994 edition (1-0 v Belgium).

It was Yury Gazinsky who gave Sbornaya an early lead when he cushioned a cross from Roman Zobnin with a sensational header, managing his first international goal in the process.

However, in order to dampen the fans' excitement, the Russian veteran Alan Dzagoev, who was a part of a number of Russia’s moves, pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury. 

Denis Cheryshev, the former Real Madrid star, was brought in place of the CSKA Moscow midfielder.

With 43 minutes on the clock, the 27-year-old doubled Russia's lead with a blistering left-footer from inside the box.

In the 71th minute of the game, Artem Dzyuba, the substituted striker, elevated his team's lead with another athletic header, muscling his way clear from the opponent's skipper.

In the injury time, Denis Cheryshev and Aleksandr Golovin added another two goals to Russia's impressive tally respectively to send off The Green Falcons red-faced.

At the end of the match, Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) was named the man of the match for his indispensable two assists and a superb fifth goal. The 22-year-old also displayed quality in possession.

Here's how the Twitter reacted to the hosts' victory.



What are your opinions on the contest? Have your say in the comments.

FIFA WC 2018 Russia Football Saudi Arabia Football Alan Dzagoev Denis Cheryshev Twiter reactions Stanislav Cherchesov Iconic World Cup Moments
WC 2018: Twitter reacts after Russia hammer Saudi Arabia...
World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia Preview
Russia vs Saudi Arabia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
3 Star performers from Russia vs. Saudi Arabia
World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia, Everything you...
World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony - Time, Performers and...
International friendlies: Germany 2-1 Saudi Arabia, 5...
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #38 Said...
FIFA World Cup 2018: Group A preview
AFC Asian Cup 2019: AIFF planning friendly games against...
RELATED STORY
Contact Us Advertise with Us