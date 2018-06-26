World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Spain is held by Morocco

Morocco almost snatched their biggest ever victory in the World Cup.

Spain finish on top of the group

In a match where VAR played a huge part. Spain twice comes back to draw the match against an inspired Morocco performance.

In a tightly contested match, it was Morocco who scored first after a calamitous defending from Spain.

Spain almost gifted another goal to Morocco if not due to the David De Gea's save. Spain then pulled the goal back after some neat bit of football ending with Isco scoring. The hugely entertaining first half ended with the goals level at 1-1.

The second half was even better with tempers flaring on both sides. The Moroccans reclaimed their lead in the 81st minute courtesy of a pinpoint header from Nesyri as De Gea was made look still.

Spain then levelled the game in the 1st minute of injury time courtesy of VAR helped Iago Aspas goal to finish the game 2-2.

The result takes Spain top of Group B and they will take on Russia in their Roun of 16 match.

This is how Twitter reacted to this topsy-turvy match

VAR really out here saving livessss but beautiful goal by Spain. #SPAMOR — Destini Mezomo (@destinimezomo) June 25, 2018

Kambuuzeemu nga Idiot.



Is the name David De Gea or David De Gift?



— Kimbugwe Kimbugwe 🇺🇬 (@SRKimbugwe) June 25, 2018

Fuck you @bbc.



— The Waiting Room (@TWRHQ) June 25, 2018

Shocking that that ridiculous linesman put his flag up when they’ve expressly been told not to by FIFA to not confuse matters.

The striker made a perfect run, defenders got it wrong.



Before #VAR the mistakes are allowed. Great it’s here.#SPAMOR — East Stand Aubama (@CescVision) June 25, 2018