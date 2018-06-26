Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Spain is held by Morocco

Morocco almost snatched their biggest ever victory in the World Cup.

Varun Nair
CONTRIBUTOR
Humor 26 Jun 2018, 02:13 IST
FBL-WC-2018-MATCH36-ESP-MAR
Spain finish on top of the group

In a match where VAR played a huge part. Spain twice comes back to draw the match against an inspired Morocco performance.

In a tightly contested match, it was Morocco who scored first after a calamitous defending from Spain.

Spain almost gifted another goal to Morocco if not due to the David De Gea's save. Spain then pulled the goal back after some neat bit of football ending with Isco scoring. The hugely entertaining first half ended with the goals level at 1-1.

The second half was even better with tempers flaring on both sides. The Moroccans reclaimed their lead in the 81st minute courtesy of a pinpoint header from Nesyri as De Gea was made look still.

Spain then levelled the game in the 1st minute of injury time courtesy of VAR helped Iago Aspas goal to finish the game 2-2.

The result takes Spain top of Group B and they will take on Russia in their Roun of 16 match.

This is how Twitter reacted to this topsy-turvy match

FIFA WC 2018 Morocco Football Spain Football Isco Suarez Andres Iniesta
