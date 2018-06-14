WC 2018: Twitter reacts after Russia hammer Saudi Arabia 5-0 in World Cup opener

Hosts Russia beat Saudi Arabia to get all three points and Twitter had a lot to say

Denis Cheryshev celebrates Russia's second goal

The 2018 FIFA World Cup got off to a superb start as hosts Russia beat Saudi Arabia in the opening game in Moscow on Thursday. After an opening ceremony that saw Robbie Williams entertain the crowd, Russia were pumped up for the game as the Saudis were blown away in what turned out to be a pretty one-sided game.

Yury Gazinsky opened the scoring for the hosts in the 12th minute before playmaker Alan Dzagoev came off injured clutching his hamstring. However, he wasn't missed as substitute Denis Cheryshev doubled the lead with a sublime move.

Artem Dzyuba made it 3-0 in the second half before Cheryshev made it 4-0 with a sublime outside-of-the-boot strike in stoppage time. To cap off a five-star performance, Russia made it 5-0 when Aleksandr Golovin curled in a free0kick with what was the last kick of the game.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game.

Russia's total goals at their last three #WorldCup tournaments:



2002: 4 goals

2014: 2 goals

2018: 5 goals



This is their first game. 😅 pic.twitter.com/RMF9LQ6tT7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 14, 2018

5-0 - #RUS have recorded the second biggest victory by a host nation in their opening match in #WorldCup history, after Italy vs USA in 1934 (7-1). Intent. #Russia2018 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2018

Germany nearly drew against this team last week. — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) June 14, 2018

Biggest margin of victory in an opening game since 1934. Not bad for the weakest hosts ever! — Greg Lea (@GregLeaFootball) June 14, 2018

Two assists. One goal.



Aleksandr Golovin. pic.twitter.com/6v0LPFsONA — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) June 14, 2018

Gutted for Dzagoev going off early in a home World Cup but Cheryshev more than taken his chance, lit up game with 2 wonderful goals. Couldn't wish for more obliging opponents in #ksa but crushing win for hosts great way to start #WorldCup — Adam Gray (@AdamGray1250) June 14, 2018

Congratulations, Denis Cheryshev, on your impending €110 million return to Real Madrid. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) June 14, 2018

Until today, Denis Cheryshev had never scored for Russia. After this game, he is now one goal behind Cristiano Ronaldo (in the #WorldCup only). #RUSKSA — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) June 14, 2018

Russia vs Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/MvovYK0Cxc — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 14, 2018

That’s a huge blow for Russia. All the talk before the tournament has been about Golovin but Dzagoev is every bit as good. You can’t say much for Russia’s midfield generally so that’s a real shame. #RUSSAU — Matt Scott (@Matt5cott) June 14, 2018

Excited for the World Cup opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia. It's a crucial game; the winner gets to run U.S. foreign policy. — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) June 14, 2018

Aleksandr Golovin (1996) is the first goalscorer for #RUS at a #WorldCup who is born after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991. #RUSKSA — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 14, 2018

Goalovin — Poorly Drawn Arsenal (@cantdrawarsenal) June 14, 2018