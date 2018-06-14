WC 2018: Twitter reacts after Russia hammer Saudi Arabia 5-0 in World Cup opener
Hosts Russia beat Saudi Arabia to get all three points and Twitter had a lot to say
The 2018 FIFA World Cup got off to a superb start as hosts Russia beat Saudi Arabia in the opening game in Moscow on Thursday. After an opening ceremony that saw Robbie Williams entertain the crowd, Russia were pumped up for the game as the Saudis were blown away in what turned out to be a pretty one-sided game.
Yury Gazinsky opened the scoring for the hosts in the 12th minute before playmaker Alan Dzagoev came off injured clutching his hamstring. However, he wasn't missed as substitute Denis Cheryshev doubled the lead with a sublime move.
Artem Dzyuba made it 3-0 in the second half before Cheryshev made it 4-0 with a sublime outside-of-the-boot strike in stoppage time. To cap off a five-star performance, Russia made it 5-0 when Aleksandr Golovin curled in a free0kick with what was the last kick of the game.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game.