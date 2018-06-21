World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Spain squeeze a narrow win against Iran

Spain grinded out a hard-fought 1-0 victory against a Rock Solid Iran and here is a look at how Twitter reacted.

Akshaj Sinha ANALYST Humor 21 Jun 2018, 01:42 IST

Costa scored his third goal of the World Cup

Spain beat Iran 1-0 in Kazan to record their first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Spaniards broke the deadlock through Diego Costa early in the second half following a very frustrating opening 45 minutes.

Iran, however, did manage to put the ball in the net but the goal was denied by VAR as the goalscorer was marginally offside.

Carlos Queiroz's men could not capitalize on a glorious opportunity to equalize during the final stretch of the game as La Roja hung on for new boss Fernando Hierro's first win.

The result ensures that Spain moves to the top of Group B and remain level with Portugal on four points level with an identical goal difference. On the other hand, Iran are on three points and still have a chance of qualifying for the Round of 16 but face a daunting challenge from the Portuguese in their final group fixture.

Here are the best tweets from the game:

Vuvuzela's and sh*t football. Are we back in 2010? — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 20, 2018

#WorldCup#IRNESP

We didn't qualify as 🇿🇦South Africa for Russia but we sure made it to the world cup with our vuvuzela😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fgJ2VZ9ojg — SAnerdMD (@okmshanasanza) June 20, 2018

For Christ's sake it's like a bajillion mosquitos have invaded Russia. Shut. The Fuck. Up. 😡 #IRNESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OIq6fD4E0g — Agent Villan of England 赤 ⚽️😎 (@AgentVillan) June 20, 2018

The way iran are defending they can defend against anything including world war 3 😂😂 #IRNESP — Najib binaj (@Binaj254) June 20, 2018

This Iran team is better at parking the bus than Man Utd. Their coach is an ex-ManUtd assistant manager. Coincidence? I think not. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 20, 2018

No one is safe from Sergio Ramos...even the ref 😂😂 #IRNESP pic.twitter.com/eY8UlnWCfA — Jason (@JasYates) June 20, 2018

The legacy of the Vuvuzela lives on. 😂✊🏾 #IRNESP pic.twitter.com/ImNA8y3mGQ — Sesona Simelela (@SesonaSimelela) June 20, 2018

If I was in a room with Hitler, Bin Laden, and Sergio Ramos, and I only had two bullets, I would shoot Sergio Ramos twice. — big tay 🇩🇪 (@processtay) June 20, 2018

Iran is frustrating the life outta Spain rn 🤣😂🤣 This is funny #IRNESP — Amorsa🧜‍♀️ (@foxyheiress) June 20, 2018

Iran have blocked their goal and they ain't budging 😅🙈 #IRNESP #WorldCup — ☆☆☆ (@_tweet4) June 20, 2018

Wow it's seems this is the repetition of inter vs Barca 2010 😂 #IRNESP — AMAHTECH (@abrahamnnamdi1) June 20, 2018

Iran's game plan vs Spain:



1. Clear ball

2. Re-assemble

3. Repeat 1 & 2#Worldcup ⁠ #IRNESP — Qweku Madrid (@Owuraqu_filip) June 20, 2018

This game is like



Real Madrid combined with Barcelona against Atlético 😂 #FIFAWorldCup #IRNESP — Mauricio Rich (@mauriciorichtar) June 20, 2018

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz pressuring Jordi Alba. Just in case his side didn't have enough men behind the ball... 😂 #IRNESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/snZjhLsZRT — DW Sports (@dw_sports) June 20, 2018

This Iran goalkeeper doing what your DeGea couldn't do against Portugal. Dude just removed 8months pregnancy 😂 #WorldCup #IRNESP — HEADmaster (@Mr_Hardey) June 20, 2018

The USA should hire Iran for their border security. Keeping Spain out. #IRNESP #worldcup — Paul Watson 🇳🇬🇸🇳🇲🇦🇪🇬🇹🇳 (@paulmwatson) June 20, 2018

Iran celebrated like they won the World Cup... only for the goal to get disallowed #IRNESP pic.twitter.com/58Z5U9R6p6 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 20, 2018

Pique being nutmegged by Osama Bin Laden's nephew pic.twitter.com/ubYk8TfsM3 — IsiCwicwicwi (@Its_kagiso) June 20, 2018

49 - Iran's 🇮🇷 49 successful passes in the 1st half is the 2nd lowest figure in a World Cup 🏆 game since 1966, with the lowest also being Iran (47 versus Argentina in 2014). Bus.#WorldCup #IRNESP pic.twitter.com/zvJz8bzfJM — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 20, 2018

Diego Costa is the first #ESP player since David Villa to score in back-to-back #WorldCup games.



That takes his tournament tally to three goals in two games. pic.twitter.com/Nv7NsY4pP0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 20, 2018

In all 20 matches at the 2018 #WorldCup there was at least 1 goal. Last time there was no goalless draw in the first 20 matches of a World Cup came in 1954 (all 26 without 0-0) #IRN #ESP — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 20, 2018

3 - Diego Costa has now scored with all three of his shots on target at World Cup tournaments. Fortunate.#IRNESP #IRN #ESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/a9dCqWXhtL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 20, 2018