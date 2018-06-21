Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Spain squeeze a narrow win against Iran

Spain grinded out a hard-fought 1-0 victory against a Rock Solid Iran and here is a look at how Twitter reacted.

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Humor 21 Jun 2018, 01:42 IST
673

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH20-IRI-ESP
Costa scored his third goal of the World Cup

Spain beat Iran 1-0 in Kazan to record their first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Spaniards broke the deadlock through Diego Costa early in the second half following a very frustrating opening 45 minutes.

Iran, however, did manage to put the ball in the net but the goal was denied by VAR as the goalscorer was marginally offside.

Carlos Queiroz's men could not capitalize on a glorious opportunity to equalize during the final stretch of the game as La Roja hung on for new boss Fernando Hierro's first win.

The result ensures that Spain moves to the top of Group B and remain level with Portugal on four points level with an identical goal difference. On the other hand, Iran are on three points and still have a chance of qualifying for the Round of 16 but face a daunting challenge from the Portuguese in their final group fixture.

Here are the best tweets from the game:


FIFA WC 2018 Iran Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos Diego Costa Kazan Arena
Twitter reacts as Spain beats Iran 1-0
