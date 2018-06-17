Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Twitter trolls Germany after they lose their opener to Mexico

Germany lost to Mexico in the 2018 World Cup opener

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
17 Jun 2018
6.16K

Germany v Mexico: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Germany v Mexico: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The World Cup Champions had the worst start possible to life in this edition of the FIFA World Cup. Germany were dubbed heavy favourites to brush aside the Mexicans in their 2018 World Cup opener who are ranked 15th in the World.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Hirving Lozano came up with a script that defied all expectations and logic. Mexico started the game with purpose and were by far the better team in the opening forty-five minutes as they pushed the holders on the back foot, evey chance they got.

Thirty-five minutes on the clock, Hernandez found Lozano on the edge of the opposition penalty area. Lozano took a touch, and without over-complicating, took a shot on goal. The pace in the shot was too much for the returning Manuel Neuer in goal, who got caught out at his near post by the low-drilled effort by the Mexican.

They managed to hold on the lead for the remaining sixty odd minutes as the Germans drew a blank. Twitter drew its swords:



FIFA WC 2018 Germany Football Mexico Football Manuel Neuer Twiter reactions
