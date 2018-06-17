World Cup 2018: Twitter trolls Germany after they lose their opener to Mexico

Germany lost to Mexico in the 2018 World Cup opener

Germany v Mexico: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The World Cup Champions had the worst start possible to life in this edition of the FIFA World Cup. Germany were dubbed heavy favourites to brush aside the Mexicans in their 2018 World Cup opener who are ranked 15th in the World.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Hirving Lozano came up with a script that defied all expectations and logic. Mexico started the game with purpose and were by far the better team in the opening forty-five minutes as they pushed the holders on the back foot, evey chance they got.

Thirty-five minutes on the clock, Hernandez found Lozano on the edge of the opposition penalty area. Lozano took a touch, and without over-complicating, took a shot on goal. The pace in the shot was too much for the returning Manuel Neuer in goal, who got caught out at his near post by the low-drilled effort by the Mexican.

They managed to hold on the lead for the remaining sixty odd minutes as the Germans drew a blank. Twitter drew its swords:

Trump, you can relax. México already have the wall. Angela Merkel has more details. — mstad (@m_stad) June 17, 2018

Sorely missed a striker like Miroslav Klose to convert the chances to goals in the Germany Mexico match. — Anindya (@anindyanoi) June 17, 2018

If Germany finish second in the group, they’ll more the likely get Brazil — heyhorothko 🇪🇺 (@HeyHoRothko) June 17, 2018

Germany seemed very methodical and not very inspired — seculo (@r1122x) June 17, 2018

First Defeat in their WC Opener for Germany 🇩🇪 after 1986. Bloody 32 years. #GERMEX — Jegan 🇩🇪 (@IamJegan) June 17, 2018

I’m buying a jersey 🇲🇽 SMD Germany 🗣 https://t.co/8vksBoVwtP — Erving De La Cruz (@Erv_111) June 17, 2018

I don't even dislike Germany, but got more and more into the game. Just love seeing an underdog win.

I'm the same with afcb, get far too emotionally invested. — Joe Lockhart (@JoeyL14) June 17, 2018

Big win by Mexico over Germany in the World Cup (1-0) #Mexico. And Mexico still ain't paying for your stupid Wall @realDonaldTrump Viva Mexico! — Josh Young (@JoshYoungLive) June 17, 2018

Call me weird but THAT was the best game so far. Not just basketball football. Passion, defending, organisation and teamwork with not a little skill too. Germany siege with lightning breaks. Great game — stokiemilo (@milo_n_me) June 17, 2018