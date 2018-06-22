World Cup 2018: Twitter trolls Gylfi Sigurdsson for missing Iceland's penalty

The Everton and Icelandic star missed from the spot, summing up his nation's performance in the match.

Sigurdsson missed from the spot

The Icelandic team found itself two goals down after 75 minutes of play. All the action happened within a short span of 30 minutes where Nigeria established themselves as the winners of this World Cup tie.

In the first-half, both sides were unable to find the net. The Super Eagles had put up a lackluster performance while the Scandinavian country looked more like scoring.

Gernot Rohr must have said something extremely motivational during the break and Nigeria emerged as a different side as compared to the first-half. The players moved the ball with much more conviction and energy.

They fought harder for the second ball and moved quicker. Ahmed Musa opened the scoring almost right after the second-half begun. By the 75th minute, he had doubled the lead for his nation.

When the opportunity fell into Iceland's hands to close down the gap, Sigurdsson found himself standing in the opponent's box, preparing to take the shot which could save his nation.

However, that turning point did not come. The Everton midfielder's shot went to the fans instead, missing the target from close range. It perfectly summed up Iceland's performance of the evening. While they had been good, they were not clinical.

It is really unbelievable that the 28-year-old Premier League star had missed from the spot. Throughout the match, he had been excellent with the delivery of his set-pieces. When his team had more possession in the first 45 minutes, he was busy creating chances for his team-mates, dictating the match and had everything in his grasp.

The Icelandic midfielder surely could have done better when he had been presented such a wonderful opportunity. Unfortunately, things did not go in favor of the Heimir Hallgrímsson's men. Here is how Twitter trolled the Premier League player.

#Nerves. #ISL miss a penalty when they needed to score. Just like #Arg missed a penalty against them. Lovely game spirit by #Nigeria to actually console #Sigurdsson after the miss. They are so cool as a team. #Musa is on fire and will score 3 against the #Arg defense — Dev (@linchpn) June 22, 2018

#Sigurdsson penalty over the bar ends #Iceland’s dream — John Gubba (@JohnGubba) June 22, 2018