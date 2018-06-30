World Cup 2018: Twitter trolls Jorge Sampaoli

Sampaoli is highly expected to be sacked

For the 15th consecutive game, Sampaoli had named a different line-up. The Argentina manager never quite found the same formation that he wanted to keep to and constantly brought new players into his starting eleven. This time around, he failed to lead his side to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup.

France took the lead through Antoine Griezmann who converted the penalty. Before the break, Argentina equalized through a stunning Angel di Maria long-range shot. According to Opta, his goal was the furthest so far in the campaign. In the 48th minute, the South Americans finally took the lead for the first time in this match. Gabriel Mercado scored from a deflected shot by Lionel Messi. The 31-year-old right back was about to move his leg away in order to allow Messi to hit the target. Unexpectedly, the ball took a deflection and went into the net.

It did not take long for Benjamin Pavard to find the equalizer for his nation. The goal came from an extremely unlikely source, considering the fact that he is a defender. The Stuttgart right-back made a run to the front before he scored a spectacular curling goal.

Mbappe is clearly one of the best players in the tournament. The hot rising star was involved in all the action during the match. He netted two vitals goals in four minutes to dampen the spirits of the Argentines. Sergio Aguero headed his side's third goal of the afternoon, but it was too late to change the result. Sampaoli's seat had already been under huge scrutiny following La Albiceleste's draw with Iceland and loss to Croatia. They barely made it through the group stage and had to thank Marcus Rojo for his late winner against Nigeria.

With the elimination from the tournament, many are expecting Sampaoli to vacate from his position at once. Some have urged him to stay in Russia and avoid returning to his home country for the time being. Clearly, no one is impressed by the 58-year-old and the majority are disappointed with his tactics. Here was how Twitter reacted to his performance in the World Cup.

Jorge Sampaoli should be sacked, he completely failed to utilise the talent and ability in that squad to its maximum potential, anyone could have done a better job with those players #Argentina #WorldCup2018 — Orán Wyse (@OranWyse) June 30, 2018

Didier deschamps and Jorge sampaoli are having a contest on who's the worst coach at the World Cup. — OJays (@olujays) June 30, 2018

Jorge Sampaoli shouldn't go back to Argentina. Just stay over in Russia mate. Get yourself a quiet little job in an Irish bar and wait for this all to blow over. pic.twitter.com/U9qXOyyRTQ — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 30, 2018

Using a high defensive line with an ageing, slow, bad defence against perhaps the quickest player in the World Cup is an astonishingly bad idea, Jorge Sampaoli. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) June 30, 2018

Satan, at the gates of hell: “Holy shit what happened to you?”



Jorge Sampaoli: “Left Icardi home, rarely played Dybala, benched Aguergo & Higuain in the knockout game.”



Satan: “That’s some cold blooded shit, I gotta write that one down.”#ARG⁠ ⁠ #WorldCup⁠ ⁠ — Eric Italiano (@eric_italiano) June 30, 2018

Jorge Sampaoli:



- Prepared for the World Cup with Lo Celso, then never used him at the actual competition.



-Set up Messi as a “false 9”, but he never actually received the ball with options on the wings.



The biggest coaching farce in years. — Lucas (@lucasammr) June 30, 2018

Officially starting the Jorge Sampaoli to Miami FC rumors. @MLS — Stu Holden (@stuholden) June 30, 2018

BREAKING: Jorge Sampaoli has been sacked by Argentina. He has been the worst manager at the World Cup, awful decisions and bad tactics. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2wNd9vVSUZ — 360Sources (@360Sources) June 30, 2018

Lionel Messi looks frustrated.



Javier Mascherano looks old.



Jorge Sampaoli looks like he's woken up outside Wetherspoon's. pic.twitter.com/AJT3sq5TeT — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 30, 2018

Jorge Sampaoli is worse than Deschamps. That takes a lot of effort. — Bernd Toast (@Cechque) June 30, 2018

On the bright side, Jorge Sampaoli can now return to his day job as a judge on South American X-Factor. #ARG #worldcup pic.twitter.com/lCC9wOvbIY — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) June 30, 2018

Jorge Sampaoli has squandered the best player in the world’s last chance to win a World Cup. And (as @grantwahl has said even more coherently than I can) Argentina’s federation probably won’t care because they make a cruise ship’s worth of money off Messi’s success. — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) June 30, 2018

Jorge Sampaoli has embarrassed the whole of Argentina at the World Cup. You've got Franco Armani, who's been the best keeper in South America the last 5 years and you play Caballero. Meza over Dybala/Pavon, Mascherano over Banega. Line ups and formations all horribly wrong. — FTS Football (@FromTStands) June 21, 2018

Gutted to see Argentina go out, but it’s all Jorge Sampaoli’s fault. He’ll get the bullet now.



On the plus side, the great Cristian Pavón will win the 2022 World Cup with the albiceleste. — Rob Smith (@robsmithireland) June 30, 2018

"It's not how you start, it's how you 'finish' " - Jorge Sampaoli, Making a joke to Aguero in the locker room after he scores in stoppage before being eliminated from playing most of the game without a striker on the pitch — Heath Pearce (@heathpearce) June 30, 2018

Jorge Sampaoli is by far one of the worst managers i’ve ever seen lmao. Blew Argentina’s whole chance of advancing — Andrew Syzonenko (@AndrewSyzonenko) June 30, 2018

I present to you, the worst coach in Russia and possibly the worst to ever coach Argentina (maybe even worse than Maradona) ~ Jorge Sampaoli #FuckinEdiat #WC2018 pic.twitter.com/iYaZyr8Ayq — Warren-E 🇵🇹 (@Cuniha) June 30, 2018

Thank you Jorge Sampaoli, for ruining Messi's last chance. https://t.co/23YzbTkH3U — Mikael مايك (@mike_sepian) June 30, 2018