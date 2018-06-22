Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Where it all went downhill for Argentina

Hint: A sleeve full of tattoos, and not a lot of tactics to go with it.

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Feature 22 Jun 2018, 11:50 IST
6.44K

Argentina v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
The Argentina coach cut a miserable figure in the game against Croatia

June 1, 2017.

If you need a date to mark the biggest reason for Argentina's dismal performances this season, this is it. The day Jorge Sampaoli was announced as the coach of the Argentina national team.

Yes, it is harsh to pin the failure of 11 players on the field on one man - especially when he wasn't even on the pitch playing as one of them. Yes, it is harsh that Sampaoli should get the blame for this debacle when they have arguably the best player in the world with them. But that does not mean it is not deserved.

Since his appointment, Argentina have played 4 qualifiers in CONMEBOL - a 0-0 draw against Uruguay, a 1-1 draw against Venezuela, a 0-0 draw against Peru, and a 3-1 win against Ecuador.

In International friendlies, they have played 7 matches since then - wins against Russia, Singapore, Haiti and Italy and Brazil while being handed losses against Nigeria and Spain. In the 2018 World Cup, they have 1 draw and 1 loss.

Over the course of 13 matches, that is 6 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses. The FIFA rankings of the teams they have won against are: Singapore - 169, Russia - 70, Haiti - 104, Italy - 19, Brazil - 2 and Ecuador - 60.

Sounds decent enough, right? Wait till we get deeper. Here are the formations used for these games:

A 3-4-3 against Brazil, a 3-2-4-1 against Singapore and Uruguay, a 3-3-3-1 against Russia and Nigeria, a 4-4-2 against Haiti, a 4-2-3-1 against Italy, Iceland, Peru and Spain, a 3-4-2-1 (or a modified 3-4-3) against Croatia, Venezuela and Ecuador.

That is 6 formations employed in just 13 games. If that doesn't look like someone who doesn't know what they are doing, I don't know what is.

Here comes the scorers list:

Messi (3) and own-goal (1) in the qualifiers.

Messi (3), Aguero (3), Banega (2), Otamendi (1),, Mercado (1), Fazio (1), Di Maria (1) - to make things simpler, I have included only the players who were selected for the WC. Then finally, Aguero (1) in the WC so far.

In these matches, Messi has played in the right with Dybala in the middle, he has played as the No.10 with Aguero in front of him, he has played on the right alongside Aguero - you see the pattern. Once again, there never looked like there was any concrete plan going into the tournament.

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final
Messi has not been able to deliver his 2014 WC heroics

Is the 2018 team worse than the 2014 team that made the finals? Not really. If you remember well, the 2014 side suffered just as much but was lucky enough to get an easy group - Iran, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Nigeria - and were saved by Messi scoring in every single one of them.

The problem seems to be with the team itself. Unlike Spain or Germany that look like they are better than the sum of the individuals, or Brazil or France where the superstars all come together to deliver as individuals, Argentina never looks like a complete team.

And hiring Sampaoli has only worsened the situation. Against Iceland, their strategy was to pass the ball to Messi at every conceivable opportunity, while against Croatia their smoke-screen strategy was to never give him the ball. It is not as if there is a middle ground, right?

Then there is the issue of team selection as well. Dybala, Di Maria, Banega and Pavon watched from the sidelines against Croatia, despite every sane mind in the world hoping that they would play in the most important match of the group.

I hate to repeat this, but there is absolutely no way Mascherano should have played in midfield. He might be the Argentine with the most caps, but that in no way dictates that his name gets on the team sheet on 'brand value' alone.


Sampaoli has since then asked for forgiveness, but Argentina is not a nation that takes its football lightly. They are not likely to forgive Lionel Messi if he comes back without the trophy in his hands - remember that this is the nation that called him "pecho frio", translating to cold chest because his heart doesn't beat for the national team.

They are not likely to forgive Willy Caballero for the opening goal, as the endless whistles and boos that met him after every touch of the game thereafter. And if Argentina fail to get into the next round, which is looking more likely by the hour, Sampaoli will find forgiveness hard to come by.


Argentina v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Sampaoli could have screamed all he wanted, but without proper tactics, the loss was written on the walls

The World Cup is not over for Argentina. There is still a chance they get through, and they might even go on to win the whole tournament with a dramatic turnaround. But that in no way absolves Sampaoli. If Argentina wins, it will be "in spite of him" and not "because of him".

FIFA WC 2018 Barcelona Football Argentina Football Lionel Messi Paulo Dybala FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews FIFA World Cup Group Previews
World Cup 2018: Ranking Lionel Messi's 5 goals in the...
RELATED STORY
5 things that can help Lionel Messi win the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 players who could reduce Lionel Messi's...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 4-0 Haiti: 3 things that went right for Jorge...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group D
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 ways Argentina can line up in Russia
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Croatia destroy Argentina and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: How Argentina can go for glory in Russia
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Argentina will not win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
FT DEN AUS
1 - 1
 Denmark vs Australia
FT FRA PER
1 - 0
 France vs Peru
FT ARG CRO
0 - 3
 Argentina vs Croatia
Today BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Today NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Today SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
Tomorrow BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
Tomorrow KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
Tomorrow GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us