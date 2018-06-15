World Cup 2018: Why France will win lift the cup

Why France have the capability to win the World Cup in Russia

Ameya Vaidya TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 16:57 IST

The French national side at the 2018 FIFA World Cup has got a blend of youth and experience. Having got experience in the form of players like Lloris, Griezmann, Matuidi and Pogba, France also have talented young players in the form of Varane, Umtiti, Dembele and Mbappe.

This current side, which closely resembles the 1998 World Cup winning French team, has got the skill, talent, experience in these departments, along with adequate back-up. They have been transformed into a world-class side due to the efforts of their manager Didier Deschamps.

France had quite a successful campaign in the World Cup Qualifiers, having topped their respective group. Griezmann, along with Giroud was their top-scorer with 4 goals and Hugo Lloris successfully kept 5 clean sheets for them. They also have relatively easy teams to face in the group stage and hence, are expected to comfortably top their group.

France's style of play in the World Cup will be to keep possession, look to penetrate the opposition's defence with creative passes and quickly steal the ball when the opposition tries to counter-attack because they have players who can press. As a whole unit, France are probably the most formidable side in the tournament.

Having narrowly lost the Euro 2016 final against Portugal, France will be looking to learn from their mistakes, lost opportunities and mount a serious challenge to lift the World Cup in Russia. Let us look at the reasons as to why France can beat the odds in Russia.

#3 Reliable defence

2018 FIFA World Cup: France training session

Lloris is a very experienced and dependable goal-keeper in Europe. Being the captain of France in Russia, he has probably the safest hands in the tournament apart from Manuel Neuer. Being a good communicator, Lloris will also have to play the crucial role in guiding and encouraging the two young central defenders, Varane and Umtiti in front of him.

Having represented France in 98 matches, Lloris will have to play a vital role in not letting the shoulders of young players drop. Having kept 3 clean sheets at the 2014 World Cup, Lloris' goal-keeping skills will prove valuable for France if they are going to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.