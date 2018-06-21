World Cup: 5 Stars Who Were Sent Home in Disgrace by their National Teams

Some players were expelled from the World Cup squad for matters outside the pitch.

Parth Athale 21 Jun 2018

The World Cup is arguably football's prime competition. Forget about competing for the trophy, just playing and representing their country is a dream come true for many.

Numerous players don't have the opportunity of playing elite European football and the World Cup is the biggest stage they get to play on. However, certain players were not able to understand the magnitude and honour of playing in this tournament.

Nikola Kalinic is one such player, as the Croatia striker allegedly refused to come on as a substitute in their opener against Nigeria in Russia. He cited an injury as the reason, but coach Zlatko Dalic deemed that reason unsatisfactory and expelled Kalinic from his squad.

Many players over the years have had to endure similar situations and more often than not due to their own fault. Here are 5 players who were sent home from the World Cup.

#1 Nikola Kalinic (Croatia) - 2018 World Cup

Kalinic's tournament was cut short prematurely

In what has been the biggest controversy until now in Russia, Croatian Kalinic was sent home recently by his coach Zlatko Dalic. The Fiorentina striker was told by his coach to warm up for a substitute appearance against Nigeria but Kalinic refused to do so. He cited a back issue as the reason which Dalic did not buy.

A similar incident had happened during a friendly against Brazil as well as in a training session. Dalic consulted with his coaching staff and then took the decision to send Kalinic packing.

Mario Mandzukic is currently the first-choice striker for Croatia and Ante Rebic and Andrej Kramaric are used in support. Kalinic has dropped out of favour and last started a game for his nation in 2017.

Croatia must now play the rest of the World Cup with 22 players as replacements are not permitted at this stage.