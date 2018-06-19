World Cup Fantasy Team: Players to bring in for Round 2

Players you should transfer in for Round 2

Guillermo Ochoa

The first round is coming to an end and while the tournament started off with a bang but the matches thereafter were exciting close encounters but alas from a fantasy point of view spelt disaster.

Many fantasy managers invested their money in big-name players like Messi, Neymar, Suarez, who failed miserably and failed to justify their position in fantasy squads. This strategy of acquiring big-name players affected the majority of the fantasy squads, as the players' inability to deliver in Round 1 has resulted in many of these teams languishing at the bottom of their league table.

But fantasy managers can still make up for their mistakes in Round 1, as fantasy teams are allowed one free transfer per round, which for Round 2 has to be done before the Russia vs Egypt encounter.

Even though some big-name players failed to deliver as per expectations, there were some players who performed well for their national teams in round one and have favourable matchups coming up in the remaining group stage matches.

Hence to make sure that fantasy managers perform well in the upcoming round 2 of the fantasy FIFA World Cup, here are 4 players, fantasy managers can transfer in before the start of round 2:

#4 Guillermo Ochoa (Goalkeeper, Mexico, €5.0)

It seems as if Ochoa loves the pressure of playing against the top contenders in a World Cup. in 2014, he put in a superman-esque performance against the Brazilians in their very own backyard to earn Mexico a draw.

4 years later he is back again this time bringing the Germans to their knees making 9 saves in Mexico's shock 1-0 victory over the reigning world champions.

Mexico's next group match is against South Korea, who failed to register a shot on target in their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Sweden and should not pose much of a threat to El Tri's shot-stopper who has shown his ability to collect save points along with clean sheet points. Their final group stage game against Sweden should also not pose a major threat as far as attack is considered. Ochoa is owned in just 4.4% fantasy teams.