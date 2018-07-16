World Cup Final: 3 reasons why France defeated Croatia

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 58.80K // 16 Jul 2018, 10:59 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

And that's the end of the World Cup. France have beaten Croatia to win the World Cup 2018!

From the stat of the game, Les Bleus sat back, defended and still scored 4 past Subasic to seal a 4-2 win! A Mandzukic own goal gave France an early lead but Perisic scored a stunned to level things up minutes later.

However, the night was not meant to be Croatia's as a Perisic went from hero to zero within 10 minutes. A handball in the penalty box gave France a penalty and Griezmann converted with ease.

Into the second half and it was all France. Paul Pogba scored a beautiful goal in the 59th minute to make it 3-1 and within 6 minutes, it was 4-1! Kylian Mbappe scored to become the second teenager to score at the World Cup final.

Here are three reasons why France won:

#3 Making most of the chances

At the end of the first half, France had just one shot on target – the penalty by Antoine Griezmann. In the same time, Croatia had seven. But the score? France 2-1 Croatia.

The French had just one plan today, the same they have made for most games at the World Cup this year, sit back and defend. And they did it to perfection.

The first time they went forward and tried to attack was in the 17th minute. They managed to get a free kick (thanks to Griezmann's dive) and that resulted in a Mario Mandzukic own goal!

Stright after the goal, it was back to defending for them. However, they couldn't do anything to stop Perisic from scoring – and that made France push forward again.

Just like last time France came forward, they won a set piece. A corner from Griezmann struck Perisic on the arm and a penalty was awarded. The Atletico Madrid stepped up and slotted it home.

By then, Croatia had 2-3 attempts on goal but were unable to score. There was nothing they could do to get past Hugo Lloris.