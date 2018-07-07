WORLD CUP: Five fastest goals in the history of the tournament

Denmark's match of the knockout stages with Croatia saw Mathius Jorgensen score Denmark's fastest ever World Cup goal to give the Danes an early lead over the Croatians.

The lead was short-lived though, Mario Mandzukic equalized just 1 minute and 52 seconds after the Danes had taken the lead.

This was only the third time in the history of the tournament that two goals were scored in the first 4 minutes. In a dramatic game, both teams canceled each other out taking the match to a penalty shootout, a shootout that was not for the faint-hearted.

The match also saw Subasic, Croatia's goalkeeper, stopping three shots in the penalty shootout equalling the record of former Portugal goalkeeper, Ricardo, who achieved the same feat in 2006 World Cup quarter-finals against England.

Subasic and Ricardo are the only two men who have saved three penalties in a single World Cup penalty shootout.

The Denmark goalkeeper, Casper Schmeichel, saved three penalties, one in regular time and two in the shootout.

Jorgensen's goal, the fastest of the 2018 World Cup, was not the fastest in the history of the tournament.

Here are the 5 fasted goals ever scored in the World Cup.

#5 CLINT DEMPSEY (2014) - 35 Seconds

Ghana v USA: Group G - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

The USA center forward is a man who knows a thing or two about scoring goals. With 57 goals in 141 caps, Clint Dempsey is USA's all-time joint top goalscorer.

One of the most memorable goals of his career is a 30th-second strike against Ghana in the 2014 World Cup. The goal became the fifth fastest goal in the history of the tournament surpassing Emile Veinante's 35th-second goal for France against Belgium in the 1938 World Cup.

Dempsey made a name for himself while playing in the Premier League. Fulham fans will remember him fondly. The striker played 189 games for Fulham scoring 50 times and became a fan favorite at the club.

His move to Tottenham did not do him much good. He made 29 appearances for the London side managing to score only 7 times and departed the club after his first season with them.

His goal against Ghana will remain in the history books for a long time.