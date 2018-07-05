World Cup History: Brazil vs Belgium

Brazil vs Belgium. 2002 World Cup

As 5-time World Cup winners Brazil take on Belgium in the second quarterfinal in Kazan Arena with hopes of qualifying for the Semi-finals of the World Cup, let's take a look at the only previous meetings between these two teams in a World Cup.

2002 World Cup, Japan & South Korea: Brazil 2-0 Belgium

2002 saw Brazil facing Belgium in the round of 16 fixture. On 17th June 2002, Brazil took on Belgium for the first and only time in a World Cup at Kobe Wing Stadium, Kobe in Japan.

Belgium came into the tournament on the back of a surprise elimination in the first round of 1998 World Cup. The Red Devils qualified to the round of 16 after draws against Japan and Tunisia with a final day 3-2 victory over Russia helping them secure the second spot in Group H.

Brazil came into the tournament as the runners-up of the 1998 World Cup after losing the final against host France 3-0. Selecao qualified to the round of 16 as Group C toppers after winning all of their 3 group stage fixtures against Turkey, Costa Rica and China respectively.

2002 World Cup winning Brazilian squad

With a quarterfinal spot at stake, it was the Belgians who started off explosively as Mbo Mpenza forced Marcos to tip over his chipped shot from the edge of the penalty box in the first minute.

The impressive Belgians continued their bright start as Marc Wilmots had a goal disallowed after he was judged to have pushed Roque Junior in the 36th-minute. The first-half ended 0-0 with Belgium's packed midfield successful in containing the South American giants.

It was the Red Devils again who started the second half brightly as Marcos was forced into a fine save by Wilmots. The resistance did not last long as Ronaldinho found Rivaldo at the edge of the box, as he ruthlessly slotted home Brazil first goal of the match.

With a 1-0 advantage, Brazil was always likely to threaten on the counter and ultimately scored the second goal of the match as Ronaldo Nazario(O Fenômeno) slotted home his 5th goal of the tournament in the 87th minute to grab a 2-0 victory over Belgium.

