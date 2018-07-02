Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup History: Brazil vs Mexico

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.56K   //    02 Jul 2018, 12:49 IST

Brazil v Mexico: Group A - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil
Brazil has met Mexico 4 times in the World Cup.

As we enter into the third day of the round of 16 fixtures of the World Cup with Brazil facing off against familiar foes Mexico, for the fifth time in a World Cup, in Samara Arena to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

Brazil is unbeaten in this fixture after registering 3 victories and a draw in the previous 4 meetings with the North Americans while Mexico will be looking for their first victory in this fixture.

1. 1950 World Cup, Brazil: Brazil 4-0 Mexico


Brazil-Mexico Match At The World Cup In Rio De Janeiro 1950
The 1950 World Cup saw future 5-time World Cup winners Brazil drawn into the same group as Mexico(Group 1). On 24th June 1950, Brazil faced off against Mexico, for the first time in World Cup history, in the inaugural match of the 1950 World Cup.

The Brazilians came into his tournament as favourites with high hopes of winning the World Cup in their homeland as Brazil hosted the first World Cup since World War II. While Mexico came into this match searching for their first ever point in their World Cup history after they were defeated thrice in the 1930 World Cup.

In a match with very few details that are now available Brazil hammered 4 goals past Antonio Carbajal to hand Brazil their first victory of 1950 World Cup after Ademir, Jair and Baltazar scored for Brazil to hand Brazil their first victory in this fixture.

Brazil went on to finish runner-up in that World Cup with Uruguay winning its 2nd World Cup after the Maracanazo match.


FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Mexico Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho
