World Cup History: Colombia vs England

England's Tony Adams with Colombia's Carlos Valderrama.

As Colombia take on former champions England on the fourth and final day of the round of 16 fixtures in the Spartak stadium with hopes qualifying to the quarterfinals of the World Cup, let's take a look at the only previous meeting between these two teams in a World Cup.

1998 World Cup, France: England 2-0 Colombia

1998 World Cup saw former champions England being drawn in the same group as Colombia (Group G). On 26th June 1998, England took on Colombia for the very first and only previous time in a World Cup, at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis stadium in France.

Colombia came into this tournament on the back of a surprise elimination in the first round of 1994 World Cup that saw their defender Andres Escobar shot down by a crazed national team supporter after he scored an own goal against the USA that ultimately led to the team being knocked out.

With the first golden generation of the Colombian football team almost retired with only a 36-year Carlos Valderrama remaining in their midst with a qualification to the round of 16 their only real target.

England came into this World Cup after failing to qualify for the 1994 World Cup with high hopes of at least emulating the 4th place finish in the 1990 World Cup with their best squad since the 1966 World Cup campaign.

England came into the 98 World Cup with stars like David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Michael Owen, Tony Adams and Alan Shearer in their midst

With a point needed for England to qualify to the round of 16 of the 1998 World Cup, It was the English who started the match in the offensive fashion as England had shot on target in less than 2 minutes of the match after Farid Mondragon saved a typical 25-yarder from Paul Scholes.

It did not take too long for England score the opener as Darren Anderton hammered the ball, first time, into the roof of the net from an acute angle to render Mondragon powerless giving the Three Lions the lead in the 20th minute.

It should have been 2-0 in four minutes later as an unmarked Michael Owen fired one over the crossbar from 12 yards out.

The second goal was always coming with England on the offensive and after 9 minutes of scoring the first goal England doubled their lead in spectacular fashion as Paul Ince was brought down 30 yards from goal making the stage for England superstar David Beckham to score one of his trademark free kicks, curling the ball around the wall past a diving of Mondragon into the left side of the post.

The match ended 0-0 at halftime with England looking more menacing as they searched for their third goal. Needing a victory against England to qualify to the round of 16, Colombia brought on 3 substitutes in the start of second half with hopes of overturning the 2-0 lead.

England still was the more attacking side as the match ended 2-0 in favour of England, thereby eliminating Colombia in the group stages of the World Cup yet again.

England went on to lose in the round of 16 match against Argentina, yet again on penalties.

Will England inflict defeat yet again on the South Americans or can Colombia take their revenge for the 98 loss?