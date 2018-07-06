World Cup History: Sweden vs England

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 93 // 06 Jul 2018, 05:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

As England take on Sweden hoping to qualify to their first World Cup semi-finals in 28 years, let's take a look at how both the teams have fared against each other in the World Cup

1.2002 World Cup, South Korea & Japan: Sweden 1-1 England

Football. 2002 FIFA World Cup Finals. Group F. Saitama, Japan. 2nd June 2002. England 1 v Sweden 1. Sweden's Henrik Larsson tussles with England's Owen Hargreaves.

It's quite a mystery that it took 52 years for England and Sweden to face off against each other for the first time even though Sweden played they're first ever World Cup match in 1934 while England had their first taste of World Cup in 1950.

2002 World Cup saw former World Cup winners England taking on Sweden on the 2nd of June 2002 at Saitama Stadium in Japan for the first time in the history of the World Cup. With the golden generation of England in almost their prime, the English were one of the favorites to reach the finals as hey faced a Henrikh Larsson led Sweden team in the group stage fixture.

England came into the World Cup after another penalty shootout loss against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup while Sweden came into the World Cup after failing to qualify to the 1998 World Cup.

It was the English who was the better of the two in the first half Sven Goran Eriksson's team made a positive, direct start to the match quickly pushing forward to exploit a perceived lack of pace with the Swedish defence which later led to the opening goal for England as Ashley Cole attacking prowess led to England's first corner of the match which was duly converted by Sol Campbell after a good corner from David Beckham giving England a 1-0 lead going into the first half.

The introduction of Anders Svensson saw Sweden finally creating several half chances which finally led to the Swede's equalizer as Alexandersson slammed one in from 20 yards after finding some space in the central area which eventually ended the match as a 1-1 draw.