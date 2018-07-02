World Cup 2018: 4 things Spain must do to recover following their exit

Abhyudaya Tyagi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.98K // 02 Jul 2018, 20:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Koke

So the unthinkable has happened. After Germany’s shocking group-stage exit, Spain have lost on the hosts Russia in the Round of 16 thanks to a penalty shootout. While spot-kicks are a cruel way to exit a tournament, this World Cup revealed several structural issues with this Spanish side. Even though they were considered among the favourites coming into the tournament, Spain did not live up to expectations.

Their first game was a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal which in hindsight laid bare some of the structural issues in the Spanish side. Spain’s only win in their competition was a 1-0 win over Iran in their second game, a rather fortunate win considering La Roja’s goal came off a ricochet.

In their final group game, it took a late Iago Aspas equalizer to prevent them from losing to Morocco. Those are not the performances of a World Cup favourite. So here are some changes that Spain can make to return to their rightful place at the top of international football:

#4 Forgive 2018’s “Villains”

As with any penalty shootout, those who missed spot-kicks are likely to be characterized as “villains”. Koke and Iago Aspas have already been disparaged by the Spanish press. Another supposed villain of this campaign has been David De Gea, one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The Manchester United goalkeeper had a horrid tournament as he made several errors (including one glaring one against Portugal), culminating in a penalty shootout where he failed to save a single penalty.

There will be an inclination within the Spanish federation to drop all three. That would not only be unfair, but detrimental to La Roja. Koke is one of the most talented central midfielders in the world and is one of the few Spanish players who can blend their typical tiki-taka with defensive solidity (reducing their dependence on Sergio Busquets).

These qualities were on display against Russia as the Atletico Madrid midfielder had a player rating of 7.28 with an exceptional pass success percentage of 96.1% (highest in the Spanish team) and four tackles (again highest in the Spanish team).

Moreover, one poor World Cup does not make De Gea a poor goalkeeper and dropping him would be a terrible decision for La Roja. While Aspas is not as valuable as the other two, his utility as a backup striker was evident when his equalizer saved Spain from an embarrassing loss to Morocco.