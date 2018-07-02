Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 4 things Spain must do to recover following their exit

Abhyudaya Tyagi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.98K   //    02 Jul 2018, 20:08 IST

Spain v Russia : Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Koke

So the unthinkable has happened. After Germany’s shocking group-stage exit, Spain have lost on the hosts Russia in the Round of 16 thanks to a penalty shootout. While spot-kicks are a cruel way to exit a tournament, this World Cup revealed several structural issues with this Spanish side. Even though they were considered among the favourites coming into the tournament, Spain did not live up to expectations.

Their first game was a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal which in hindsight laid bare some of the structural issues in the Spanish side. Spain’s only win in their competition was a 1-0 win over Iran in their second game, a rather fortunate win considering La Roja’s goal came off a ricochet.

In their final group game, it took a late Iago Aspas equalizer to prevent them from losing to Morocco. Those are not the performances of a World Cup favourite. So here are some changes that Spain can make to return to their rightful place at the top of international football:

#4 Forgive 2018’s “Villains”

As with any penalty shootout, those who missed spot-kicks are likely to be characterized as “villains”. Koke and Iago Aspas have already been disparaged by the Spanish press. Another supposed villain of this campaign has been David De Gea, one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The Manchester United goalkeeper had a horrid tournament as he made several errors (including one glaring one against Portugal), culminating in a penalty shootout where he failed to save a single penalty.

There will be an inclination within the Spanish federation to drop all three. That would not only be unfair, but detrimental to La Roja. Koke is one of the most talented central midfielders in the world and is one of the few Spanish players who can blend their typical tiki-taka with defensive solidity (reducing their dependence on Sergio Busquets).

These qualities were on display against Russia as the Atletico Madrid midfielder had a player rating of 7.28 with an exceptional pass success percentage of 96.1% (highest in the Spanish team) and four tackles (again highest in the Spanish team).

Moreover, one poor World Cup does not make De Gea a poor goalkeeper and dropping him would be a terrible decision for La Roja. While Aspas is not as valuable as the other two, his utility as a backup striker was evident when his equalizer saved Spain from an embarrassing loss to Morocco. 


Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Russia Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos Sergio Busquets FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews Tactics 101
World Cup 2018: 4 key takeaways as Russia stun Spain in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 Players who can be the key to Spain's...
RELATED STORY
Spain 1-1 Russia: 5 Talking Points as Spain crash out 3-4...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Russia won against Spain
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Even with 1100 passes in 120 minutes,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Spain Team vs Russia, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Spain are knocked out of the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia: 5 key battles that can...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Russia were too strong for dominant...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Group stage first round - Winners and Losers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us