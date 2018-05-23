2018 FIFA World Cup: Left Out XI

The World Cup 2018 is upon us and most teams have released their squads. However here's a Snubbed XI, who fail to make their squad.

22kriska CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 00:09 IST 145.65K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The stage is all set and the gala is about to begin in Russia, with the biggest tournament in world football, the World Cup, to be played in Russia. Over the week, all sides have released their squad that will feature in the marquee event. With the final squad to be named before June 4, most managers opted to name a provisional squad, while some named their full 23-man squad that will catch the plane to Russia.

However, a host of big names are set to miss out on World Cup 2018, after being left out by their managers. The XI is of the one that is snubbed and so does not feature players like Alex Oxlade Chamberlin or Koscielny, who unfortunately missed due to injuries.

Here is the World Cup Snubbed XI:

GK: Joe Hart (England | Manchester City)

Joe Hart - England

The Manchester City goalkeeper has endured a torrid time at the club level in his last two seasons, since the arrival of Pep Guardiola. An ever-present in the City squad as well as the English National team, Joe Hart failed to make Gareth Southgate's squad for the summer extravaganza. A lack of game time, on loan at West Ham, where he featured less than 20 times for the season meant Southgate going for Jack Butland, Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford make the cut for the 3 goalkeepers spots.

It is a sad decline to a career, where he was at the top level for a better part of the decade. At 31 years of age, a comeback to the national team or another opportunity in the next world cup looks unlikely for Joe Hart.