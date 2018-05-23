Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    2018 FIFA World Cup: Left Out XI

    The World Cup 2018 is upon us and most teams have released their squads. However here's a Snubbed XI, who fail to make their squad.

    22kriska
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 00:09 IST
    145.65K

    The stage is all set and the gala is about to begin in Russia, with the biggest tournament in world football, the World Cup, to be played in Russia. Over the week, all sides have released their squad that will feature in the marquee event. With the final squad to be named before June 4, most managers opted to name a provisional squad, while some named their full 23-man squad that will catch the plane to Russia.

    However, a host of big names are set to miss out on World Cup 2018, after being left out by their managers. The XI is of the one that is snubbed and so does not feature players like Alex Oxlade Chamberlin or Koscielny, who unfortunately missed due to injuries.

    Here is the World Cup Snubbed XI:

    GK: Joe Hart (England | Manchester City)

    West Ham United Training and Press Conference
    Joe Hart - England

    The Manchester City goalkeeper has endured a torrid time at the club level in his last two seasons, since the arrival of Pep Guardiola. An ever-present in the City squad as well as the English National team, Joe Hart failed to make Gareth Southgate's squad for the summer extravaganza. A lack of game time, on loan at West Ham, where he featured less than 20 times for the season meant Southgate going for Jack Butland, Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford make the cut for the 3 goalkeepers spots.

    It is a sad decline to a career, where he was at the top level for a better part of the decade. At 31 years of age, a comeback to the national team or another opportunity in the next world cup looks unlikely for Joe Hart.


    FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Spain Football Mauro Emanuel Icardi Radja Nainggolan FIFA World Cup Squads
    Page 1 of 11 Next
    The top 6 footballers who failed to make it to the World Cup
    RELATED STORY
    10 thrilling late goals scored in World Cups
    RELATED STORY
    5 players that have missed a World Cup due to injury
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain XI that will not be playing in...
    RELATED STORY
    Attributes that define each nation's footballers the best
    RELATED STORY
    6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA 2018 World Cup: Top 5 players to miss Argentina's...
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
    RELATED STORY
    World Cup 2018: 3 Reasons Why Mauro Icardi Wasn't...
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA World Cup 2018: 10 players who will likely be...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    Matches Points Table
    Group Stage - Week 1
    14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
    15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
    15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
    15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
    16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
    16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
    16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
    17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
    17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
    17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
    17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
    18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
    18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
    18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
    19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
    19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018