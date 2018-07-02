World Cup: The only 4 players who have scored in 4 different editions

anand muralidharan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.28K // 02 Jul 2018, 17:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo on his way back from Russia

The 2018 Russia World Cup has been absolutely spellbinding thus far producing some fantastic thrills and spills. Records have been shattered, tears have been shed and a number of fans from around the world have flocked to the tournament, as it progresses into the knockout phase.

With the action heading into the latter stages of the tournament, 8 countries will remain after the final four round of 16 matches. In two weeks time, new world champions will be crowned.

Here we take a look at the only four players who have scored in four different editions of the World Cup.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo became the fourth player in World Cup history to score a goal in four different editions of the tournament in 06, 10, 14 and 18. Despite achieving this feat, the Portuguese still remains one of the greatest to have never lifted to the trophy. Portugal crashed out of the tournament in the round of 16 to Uruguay a few days ago.

Ronaldo’s only goal at the 2014 FIFA World Cup was the winning goal against Ghana in the group stage. Ronaldo took the 2018 FIFA World Cup by storm notching a hattrick against Spain, before scoring the winner against Morocco. This is the 9th consecutive international tournament at which Ronaldo has scored in international competitions.

Just hours before kick-off against Spain, he was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence and fined £16.5million by the Spanish government for tax fraud. He will return to Spain and handle these charges.