Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup: The only 4 players who have scored in 4 different editions

anand muralidharan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.28K   //    02 Jul 2018, 17:47 IST

FBL-WC-2018-POR
Ronaldo on his way back from Russia

The 2018 Russia World Cup has been absolutely spellbinding thus far producing some fantastic thrills and spills. Records have been shattered, tears have been shed and a number of fans from around the world have flocked to the tournament, as it progresses into the knockout phase. 

With the action heading into the latter stages of the tournament, 8 countries will remain after the final four round of 16 matches. In two weeks time, new world champions will be crowned. 

Here we take a look at the only four players who have scored in four different editions of the World Cup.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo became the fourth player in World Cup history to score a goal in four different editions of the tournament in 06, 10, 14 and 18. Despite achieving this feat, the Portuguese still remains one of the greatest to have never lifted to the trophy. Portugal crashed out of the tournament in the round of 16 to Uruguay a few days ago. 

Ronaldo’s only goal at the 2014 FIFA World Cup was the winning goal against Ghana in the group stage. Ronaldo took the 2018 FIFA World Cup by storm notching a hattrick against Spain, before scoring the winner against Morocco. This is the 9th consecutive international tournament at which Ronaldo has scored in international competitions. 

Just hours before kick-off against Spain, he was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence and fined £16.5million by the Spanish government for tax fraud. He will return to Spain and handle these charges.

Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Germany Football Cristiano Ronaldo Pele Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018: 4 legends who have finished both as...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 forwards who flattered to deceive in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 biggest shocks so far
RELATED STORY
A 48 team World Cup in 2026 - How has the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest strikers in FIFA World Cup history
RELATED STORY
4 amazing players who will miss the World Cup due to injury
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for the 2018 World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 matches in the history of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us