World Cup: Top 3 players who faded away after promising starts

anand muralidharan

Rio Ferdinand battles Feni Opabunmi for the ball

With the 2018 World Cup final eight almost decided, a number of players in teams exited will have felt they could have done something different to alter their chances. Top players like Messi, Ronaldo and Costa will face heaps of blame for underperforming. But it's a cruel tournament in many ways and players will have to live with their mistakes and shortcomings.

The history of the World Cup has been littered with great talents displaying their skills on the grandest stage but only a few have consistently performed through the grand slam of football.

Here we look at three players who faded away in World Cups after promising starts.

#3 Feni Opabunmi

Opabunmi struggled to get his career back on track

Former Nigerian youth prodigy, Feni Opabunmi made a lot of headlines in 2001 during the U-17 World Championships as he displayed some fantastic performances, earning himself a national team call-up.

With a lot of people taking notice, Opabunmi was selected for the country's World Cup squad and made his debut at the age of 17 years, 3 months, and 9 days in a game against England in Osaka.

The game ended 0-0 although Opabunmi was never called up to the national team set-up thereafter. He made only 3 appearances for his country and retired from the sport after a gruesome eye injury cut short his career.

He began his career in France in 2001 and then moved to Greece and Isreal for short stint and called time on his career after 5 years at the age of 23. Opabunmi was a left winger who showcased some superb displays as a youngster although could never display his skill at his best due to his injury.