World Cup winner believes Lionel Messi is 'the best player in history'

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
247   //    27 Mar 2019, 13:26 IST

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona legend and former captain, Carles Puyol, has deemed Lionel Messi to be the best player in history, adding that it is logical for the Catalan club to depend on the Argentine.

In case you didn't know...

The 31-year-old ace is enjoying what appears to be one of his best campaigns, having netted a whopping 39 goals in just 37 appearances for the club so far. He also boasts of having registered 21 assists in all competitions for the Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, Puyol, who has played alongside Messi for almost a decade, is no stranger to winning as the Spaniard has lifted six La Liga trophies and three Champions League titles in the course of his career.

The heart of the matter

LaLiga leaders Barcelona have often been accused of being too dependent on the performances of their current captain but Puyol believes it is not without reason.

Speaking in an interview with Marca, the World Cup winner said, "When you have the best player in history it's logical that you depend on him. However, there have been great players around him who are making history too."

Puyol also addressed the theories that Messi responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in the Champions League with a brace of his own.

"I don't think so. I don't believe Messi reacts to anything. It's just his way of playing, he's always decisive. To say Messi played well against Lyon because of Ronaldo's hat-trick just doesn't make sense. In 10 matches where Messi plays, nine will be spectacular and the other one will just be very good."

What's next?

Barcelona are hoping to maintain their lead in the Spanish top flight for the remainder of the season. They will next face Espanyol on March 30.

