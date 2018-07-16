World Cup-winning captains XI

anand muralidharan 16 Jul 2018, 15:05 IST

Lloris hoists the World Cup trophy in Moscow

Hugo Lloris captained France to their second world title against Croatia at the Luznikhi Stadium in Moscow on Sunday, becoming the 21st captain to lift the crown.

After an absolutely crazy month of football, Les Bleus won its second FIFA World Cup title with a 4-2 win over a Croatian side that inspired a generation with their displays. However, Didier Deschamps and his conservative tactics were vindicated as the French team was the most complete unit throughout the one-month extravaganza in Russia.

Their displays at Russia 2018 were a masterclass in how a team rebuilds after a catastrophic defeat at home in the final of the Euro 2016 and goes through the gears and retains its compact nature in tournament football at the highest level. It takes a manager of some repute and class along with a skillful bunch of players who have overcome obstacles before to put everything on the line in the most calculated manner.

France captain Lloris joins the likes of Hilderaldo Bellini, Iker Casillas, Gianpiero Combi, Mauro Ramos, José Nasazzi, Daniel Passarella, Carlos Alberto Torres, Obdulio Varela and Fritz Walter to name the other world cup winning captains who don't feature on the world cup winning XI.

Here is the team comprising of world cup winning captains:

Formation: 3-5-2

GK: Dino Zoff

Zoff reminisces some World Cup memories

Former Italian goalkeeper and captain, Dino Zoff is widely regarded as one of the greatest keepers in the sport's history. The Italian has almost won every trophy there is to win in world football and played for four Italian clubs in his 22-year football career.

Doff was capped 112 times for his national side and remains the oldest ever player to win a World Cup after winning it in 1982 as captain. Zoff went on to become a manager and guided Italy to a runner-up finish in the 2000 European Championships. He was also a part of the Italian squad that lifted the trophy as a player in 1968.

Zoff's final game in a World Cup happened to be the final against Germany in 1982 as Italy won the game 3-1 and lifted the crown.