Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World's Most Expensive Uncapped XI 

Azaan Nazer
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.29K   //    02 Aug 2018, 17:19 IST

In 2001, Real Madrid signed Zidane for €77.5m. This record stood for 8 years until Real Madrid signed Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo for €67m and €94m. In 2017, Paris Saint Germain signed Neymar from Barcelona for mind blustering €222m which is the world record transfer fee for a football player.

Due to the prevalence of modern riches in football, transfer fees are inflated. As you may have noticed above, every single one of the players mentioned is a proven world beater. They have proven their worth at their respective teams. Apart from club level, they have each proven themselves at the international level.

The market is highly inflated and to get a squad player, you need to dish out at least €10m. Just one decent season in a league of lower quality is enough to warrant a hefty price tag. Not even an international call-up is needed to justify a €30m + tag. This is the most expensive XI who hadn’t made an international appearance when they were signed.

Ederson - Goalkeeper (€40m)

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

On 1st June 2017, Manchester City signed Brazilian goalkeeper, Ederson for €40m from Benfica. He has appeared for Brazil only once after that. Agile, courageous, energetic and physically imposing goalkeeper with excellent reflexes. He is great with the ball on his feet and is a penalty-saving specialist. He is renowned for his long kicks which find his target deep in the opposition half. Pep Guardiola loves him and he’s here to stay at Manchester City though he will have a hard time usurping Alisson from Brazil’s national team. 

1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA WC 2018 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Anthony Martial Ederson Moraes Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Azaan Nazer
CONTRIBUTOR
6 most valuable strikers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Strongest combined South American XI
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 9 players who could be rated over 90
RELATED STORY
7 most valuable defenders in the world right now
RELATED STORY
10 most valuable midfielders in the world right now
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Best XI of players aged 30+
RELATED STORY
10 most valuable footballers in the world
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Systems Will Always Prevail Over...
RELATED STORY
Buffon to leave Juventus: Ronaldo & Neymar join Italy...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us