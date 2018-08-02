World's Most Expensive Uncapped XI

Azaan Nazer 02 Aug 2018

In 2001, Real Madrid signed Zidane for €77.5m. This record stood for 8 years until Real Madrid signed Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo for €67m and €94m. In 2017, Paris Saint Germain signed Neymar from Barcelona for mind blustering €222m which is the world record transfer fee for a football player.

Due to the prevalence of modern riches in football, transfer fees are inflated. As you may have noticed above, every single one of the players mentioned is a proven world beater. They have proven their worth at their respective teams. Apart from club level, they have each proven themselves at the international level.

The market is highly inflated and to get a squad player, you need to dish out at least €10m. Just one decent season in a league of lower quality is enough to warrant a hefty price tag. Not even an international call-up is needed to justify a €30m + tag. This is the most expensive XI who hadn’t made an international appearance when they were signed.

Ederson - Goalkeeper (€40m)

On 1st June 2017, Manchester City signed Brazilian goalkeeper, Ederson for €40m from Benfica. He has appeared for Brazil only once after that. Agile, courageous, energetic and physically imposing goalkeeper with excellent reflexes. He is great with the ball on his feet and is a penalty-saving specialist. He is renowned for his long kicks which find his target deep in the opposition half. Pep Guardiola loves him and he’s here to stay at Manchester City though he will have a hard time usurping Alisson from Brazil’s national team.

