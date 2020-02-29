World's oldest footballer Kazuyoshi Miura begins new season in Japan's top flight at 53

Kazuyoshi Miura

The world’s oldest professional footballer celebrated his 53rd birthday on Wednesday, 26th February and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Kazuyoshi Miura, affectionately known as King Kazu in his native Japan, began his career at Brazilian side Santos in 1986. He is now playing for Japanese top flight side Yokohama FC in the J-League.

Yokohama FC will be making their second ever appearance in the Japanese top flight this year after finishing runner up in J2 last season.

With over his 34 years of playing experience, the forward has worn the shirt of 12 different clubs and made 89 appearances for the Japanese national side, scoring 55 goals.

King Kazu has enjoyed an illustrious career, playing football in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Japan and Australia. He also starred for the Japanese national side in their maiden World Cup campaign at France 98.

Although Miura is likely to be used sparingly by Yokohama, he will break a further record of becoming the world`s oldest top flight player should he step on to the grass in J1.

Despite remaining on the books at the Kanagawa based side since 2005, the veteran has not been a regular starter for some years.

Commercial interest seems to be a prime incentive for Yokohama, as Kazu has built up a local reputation of being something of an idol to the middle-aged audience.

He regularly appears in advertisements for clothing labels or cosmetics aimed at mature consumers.

Advertisement

With the ageing population situation of Japan, it is easy to see how a national icon such as King Kazu can appeal to a wide audience.

When asked about his motivation, however, Kazu is quick to assure critics that his passion for the game remains as strong as it was when he signed for Santos at age 18.

He asserts that he aims to continue playing for as long as he can. If anything, his love of football has only gotten stronger over the years.

With no signs of King Kazu hanging up his boots and taking up a comfortable role in punditry or coaching, it looks likely he will be celebrating his 54th birthday still wearing Yokohama colors.