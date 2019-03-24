World's oldest footballer starts his first game in 2 years

The world`s oldest football player started his first match in two years in the Japanese second tier this weekend. Affectionately known locally as `King Kazu`, Kazuyoshi Miura (52) is playing his thirty fourth season as a professional footballer.

Miura played 54 minutes for Yokohama FC in their home win against FC Gifu on Saturday afternoon. In a role that relies more on finishing ability rather than speed or physical endurance, King Kazu was the lone striker in front of 2 attacking midfielders. Although not finding the net himself, the Kanagawa prefecture based team would go on to win 2-0.

The 52-year-old shows no signs of hanging up his boots soon and asserted his intentions to challenge for a first team place earlier in a pre-season press conference.

Miura began his playing career in Brazil back in 1986 at Santos. He returned to Japan in 1990 to play for Verdy Kawasaki and was a part of the J League inaugural season in 1993. He would later go on to play for several other notable outfits such as Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb. He arrived at Yokohama in 2005 and has tallied 270 appearances and 27 goals thus far.

With a country characterised by an ageing population, there is an opportunity for idols of the upper age bracket to have a specific appeal to certain sections of Japanese society. As a result, Kazu has scored sponsorship deals with clothing labels that target the middle age market segment and can be seen on billboards and subway posters across the country.

With a resilient spring in his step, King Kazu seems only to increase his motivation to continue playing further into his twilight years. He has discovered his niche as a silver fox corporate athlete. He is certainly something of a rarity who`s iconic image is in line with the fabric of Japanese society.

