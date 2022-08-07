"Worst footballer I've seen" "Can't watch him anymore" - Manchester United fans rip into 'useless' 25-year-old for his disastrous display against Brighton

Manchester United fans were appalled at the first-half display from their team as they surprisingly conceded two goals against Brighton at Old Trafford. The supporters are understandably angry at many of their players, especially as they have failed to score or use their possession on the ball effectively.

However, one player, in particular, has drawn the fans' ire: Scott McTominay. The midfielder was rather uninspiring throughout the first half, even picking up a yellow card after a horror tackle on an opposition player.

Manchester United supporters have taken to Twitter to slam the midfielder's performance, and they will be expecting manager Erik ten Hag to substitute him in the second half. The poor showing from McTominay had fans tweeting their angry opinions, and here is a selection of their tweets:

James. @afcjxmes Never seen a player get away with as many horrible challenges as McTominay Never seen a player get away with as many horrible challenges as McTominay

Rich @RichRedVoices There are plenty of issues to address in this team, but Scott Mctominay will always be the greatest of them. There are plenty of issues to address in this team, but Scott Mctominay will always be the greatest of them.

. @Nigerianscamsss Jose Mourinho is the gateway drug to the Scott McTominay experience.



It’s all his fault. Jose Mourinho is the gateway drug to the Scott McTominay experience.It’s all his fault.

Ste Howson @MrStephenHowson If Maguire, Shaw or McTominay start more than 20 games we won’t do fuck all. If Maguire, Shaw or McTominay start more than 20 games we won’t do fuck all.

Frank 🇩🇪 @UTDFrankie Mctominay is a danger to anyone on that pitch, send him off. Mctominay is a danger to anyone on that pitch, send him off.

Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ @RealistYahz Mctominay is worst footballer i’ve ever seen Mctominay is worst footballer i’ve ever seen

NATURE vs NURTURE @Scamzel McTominay is a danger to himself, his teammates and the opposition McTominay is a danger to himself, his teammates and the opposition

Brett @utdBrett McTominay can still get a forklift license McTominay can still get a forklift license

Jordan @FourFourJordan McTominay is a squad player at best if we want to win things. Perhaps introduced in big games. Needs 47 touches to make a decision. McTominay is a squad player at best if we want to win things. Perhaps introduced in big games. Needs 47 touches to make a decision.

Alex @AA_utd In my lifetime watching United there has never been a first team regular starter as bad as McTominay, I can't believe I used to complain about Tom Cleverley. In my lifetime watching United there has never been a first team regular starter as bad as McTominay, I can't believe I used to complain about Tom Cleverley.

Zidane_realist🇯🇲 @RealistZidane Mctominay is such a useless fuck



I honestly feel like to get on that pitch and give him a backhand. What a joke of a player Mctominay is such a useless fuckI honestly feel like to get on that pitch and give him a backhand. What a joke of a player

With many fans noting that McTominay's performance showcased the worst they had seen, the midfielder will clearly need to sit up in the second half.

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton: First half sees Red Devils concede two at Old Trafford

The Red Devils had more of the possession in the first half, as they held the ball for long periods in their own half. While Brighton have not had as much possession, they haven't needed to. The Seagulls provided a brilliant display with the time they had on the ball, as they were highly effective and sought out chances in the final third.

Erik ten Hag will look to to make some important changes in the second half, as they need to improve on the unremarkable showing they provided to the fans in the first half. The Seagulls have enjoyed a lot of spaces through Manchester United's defense, and both their goals have come from through-passes. If Ten Hag does not tighten the defensive line and lock out the fast Brighton attackers, the Red Devils might be in for a tough second half.

Pascal Gross was the star of the first half as he silenced Old Trafford with a brace. An assist from Danny Welbeck on the flank provided the first goal, while Gross pounced on a rebound opportunity to score the second.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far