"Worst manager we've ever had", "Get Conte out now" - Tottenham fans turn on Antonio Conte after Spurs have 0 shots on target against Frankfurt 

Tottenham Hotspur put on another dull display against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with fans beginning to question Antonio Conte's tactics.

Spurs had several big opportunities to grab a victory against the reigning UEFA Europa League champions, but Harry Kane and Son Heung-min spawned their chances. Conte's side have made a slow start to the Champions League this term, having won just one of their opening three games.

The north London club have now failed to win any of their previous seven away games in Europe. They have also scored more than two goals in a game on only two occasions in their first eleven games across all competitions this season.

Following defeat in Saturday's north London derby against Arsenal, Conte named exactly the same starting lineup for Tuesday. Many are beginning to feel that the Italian is not expansive enough with his tactics, despite their decent start in the Premier League.

Conte guided Spurs to an unlikely fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season. The club spent £114 million in the summer to improve their squad. Tottenham will have the chance to avenge the draw next week when they take on Frankfurt at home, but fans took to Twitter following the draw in Germany to vent their frustrations:

joe stigma @kbthfc @SpursOfficial this is the worst manager we’ve ever had. my son is ashamed to be a spurs fan. he just asked me “dad, why don’t we have defined patterns of play?” he’s only 6. #ConteOUT @SpursOfficial this is the worst manager we’ve ever had. my son is ashamed to be a spurs fan. he just asked me “dad, why don’t we have defined patterns of play?” he’s only 6. #ConteOUT

Bill @BillCoxPT @SpursOfficial Embarrassment, not one shot on target, absolute shambles as per usual. @SpursOfficial Embarrassment, not one shot on target, absolute shambles as per usual.

🇺🇦 @electricForest6 @SpursOfficial if we won't get out of group, Conte must be sacked @SpursOfficial if we won't get out of group, Conte must be sacked

Alex⚽️ @malex200311 @SpursOfficial Conte not rotating the players is starting to catch up on us now @SpursOfficial Conte not rotating the players is starting to catch up on us now

Carter Gaddis @DadScribe @SpursOfficial Such a dull team now. Difficult to watch and impossible to enjoy. To dare is to do … what, exactly? @SpursOfficial Such a dull team now. Difficult to watch and impossible to enjoy. To dare is to do … what, exactly?

Trying to work out how many teams in world footy currently use this system. Seems a bit defeatist. Oh well, on to the next one. @SpursOfficial Conte's last interview with him saying he's not interested in open attacking footy points to a dreary season ahead.Trying to work out how many teams in world footy currently use this system. Seems a bit defeatist. Oh well, on to the next one. @DadScribe @SpursOfficial Conte's last interview with him saying he's not interested in open attacking footy points to a dreary season ahead.Trying to work out how many teams in world footy currently use this system. Seems a bit defeatist. Oh well, on to the next one.

DFP 🇧🇷 @deuce_fan_page @SpursOfficial Not exaggerating when I say I would’ve preferred to watch paint dry. Tired of these shitty uninspired performances, and sick of Conte refusing to make adjustments @SpursOfficial Not exaggerating when I say I would’ve preferred to watch paint dry. Tired of these shitty uninspired performances, and sick of Conte refusing to make adjustments

Corbit @Corbit_THFC @SpursOfficial That was the most bored I've been since the last time I watched Spurs play football. @SpursOfficial That was the most bored I've been since the last time I watched Spurs play football.

EssexDogs @dogs_essex @Corbit_THFC @SpursOfficial I have been bored watching us all season. Not much difference watching this team and a Bourinho's team. @Corbit_THFC @SpursOfficial I have been bored watching us all season. Not much difference watching this team and a Bourinho's team.

Tottenham midfielder comments on "disappointing" Champions League evening for Antonio Conte's side

Following the stalemate in Germany, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg claimed that "the last bite" was needed for Spurs.

Tottenham failed to create clear cut chances in front of a hostile atmosphere. Hojbjerg told BT Sport (as per BBC Sport):

"Not 100% happy. I thought we prepared until the box well. We found the spaces well, we tried to get in behind or between them and we did that well but the opportunities we had we didn't use them to get a clear chance. Disappointing, it is easy to say, but the last bite needed a bit.

"I thought we took the game well, we tried to be dominant. We tried to find the spaces and tried to overcome the first pressure."

He continued:

"If you cannot win, you don't lose the game. The team presented themselves very maturely. From that side I thought it was good. We are here and we are competing, we want to win every game we play but today we couldn't do it."

The Denmark international has played in all of Spurs' games this term, although many are beginning to feel that Conte's midfield isn't creative enough.

Paddy Power @paddypower FULL-TIME: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Spurs.



A job well done for Antonio Conte as everyone leaves the stadium feeling completely miserable. FULL-TIME: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Spurs.A job well done for Antonio Conte as everyone leaves the stadium feeling completely miserable.

