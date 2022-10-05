"Worst manager we've ever had", "Get Conte out now" - Tottenham fans turn on Antonio Conte after Spurs have 0 shots on target against Frankfurt 

Tottenham Hotspur put on another dull display against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with fans beginning to question Antonio Conte's tactics.
Spurs had several big opportunities to grab a victory against the reigning UEFA Europa League champions, but Harry Kane and Son Heung-min spawned their chances. Conte's side have made a slow start to the Champions League this term, having won just one of their opening three games.
The north London club have now failed to win any of their previous seven away games in Europe. They have also scored more than two goals in a game on only two occasions in their first eleven games across all competitions this season.
Following defeat in Saturday's north London derby against Arsenal, Conte named exactly the same starting lineup for Tuesday. Many are beginning to feel that the Italian is not expansive enough with his tactics, despite their decent start in the Premier League.
Conte guided Spurs to an unlikely fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season. The club spent £114 million in the summer to improve their squad. Tottenham will have the chance to avenge the draw next week when they take on Frankfurt at home, but fans took to Twitter following the draw in Germany to vent their frustrations:
Tottenham midfielder comments on "disappointing" Champions League evening for Antonio Conte's side
Following the stalemate in Germany, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg claimed that "the last bite" was needed for Spurs.
Tottenham failed to create clear cut chances in front of a hostile atmosphere. Hojbjerg told BT Sport (as per BBC Sport):
"Not 100% happy. I thought we prepared until the box well. We found the spaces well, we tried to get in behind or between them and we did that well but the opportunities we had we didn't use them to get a clear chance. Disappointing, it is easy to say, but the last bite needed a bit.
"I thought we took the game well, we tried to be dominant. We tried to find the spaces and tried to overcome the first pressure."
He continued:
"If you cannot win, you don't lose the game. The team presented themselves very maturely. From that side I thought it was good. We are here and we are competing, we want to win every game we play but today we couldn't do it."
The Denmark international has played in all of Spurs' games this term, although many are beginning to feel that Conte's midfield isn't creative enough.