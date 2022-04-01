"Worst run club in the country" - Jamie Carragher launches a scathing attack on Premier League club

Jamie Carragher has named Everton as the worst run club in the Premier League. The Liverpool legend believes the Toffees do not spend wisely, which is why they have often had to change managers.

Everton are in a relegation battle right now and need to pick up points quickly. They are currently 17 (25 points from 27 games), just three points clear of 18th placed Watford, although the Toffees do have two games in hand.

Carragher was talking on Sky Bet's The Overlap when he named the Merseyside club as the worst run in the UK. The former Premier League defender went on to reveal he 'worries' for Frank Lampard and said:

"I think Everton are the worst run club in the country, probably one the worst run in Europe. They must be. They have to be. And that's not just because they've spent lots of money and it hasn't worked – that's happened before. Some of the things that Everton do, it's unbelievable. When you think about what they did in January – bringing two full-backs in and then sacking the manager a week later. Bringing [Anwar] El Ghazi in – what was that all about? They brought El Ghazi in from Aston Villa. A winger. I don't even know why."

"That's why they've had five or six managers. I think any manager who goes into any club thinks he's the guy to turn this around. That's why I fear for Frank [Lampard] a little bit, because Everton Football Club now is not a place that you'd want to go as a manager. There's that much going on around you, it's an absolute mess. The owner hasn't got a clue has he? You've obviously got the Usmanov thing right now. But in terms of those players, I said a few weeks ago, they're a disgrace," he added.

Everton's rocky 2021-22 Premier League season

Everton's season was off to a rocky start even before a ball was kicked. Carlo Ancelotti left the club after Real Madrid came calling, and the club appointed Rafa Benitez, a manager fans disliked because of his Liverpool past.

Things did not go their way, and the club sacked the Spaniard and brought in Frank Lampard. The Chelsea legend has managed in the Premier League before with his former club; he was at Stamford Bridge for just 1.5 seasons before the Blues replaced him with Thomas Tuchel.

