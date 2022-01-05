"Worst thing you can do" - Steve Nicol blasts Manchester United manager Rangnick for Mason Greenwood situation

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has faced a lot of criticism after the 1-0 loss to Wolves at Old Trafford. The Red Devils put in a disjointed attacking display and hardly threatened the Wolves goal.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Ralph Rangnick really is a miracle worker - he's made United even worse.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has now criticized Rangnick and has said that the German manager does not know what to do with Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Nicol said:

"I think when you're coaching, the worst thing you can do is put players on the field and have them not know exactly what the job is. That's half the battle. Because if you can do that, then at least when it goes wrong you can point a finger and you can sort it out.

"But I think there's no question that in particular Mason Greenwood had no idea where he was playing.

"Every time I turned away and turned my head back to the tele, he was either on the right wing, next minute on the left wing, then he's in the middle of the park - he was all over the shop.

Nicol also said that new signing Jadon Sancho was slightly more disciplined than Mason Greenwood. The Liverpool legend continued:

"Sancho was a little bit more disciplined defensively but Mason Greenwood didn't know where he was supposed to be and did neither attack nor defend. So there you go, straight away, not only are you a man down in the middle of the park, but you're another man down because United have got at least one in Mason who just had no idea what he was supposed to be doing."

Rangnick's decision to substitute Mason Greenwood against Wolves did not go down well with the Manchester United fans

Mason Greenwood was one of Manchester United's brightest performers against Wolves. The decision to substitute him around the hour mark was met with a chorus of boos around Old Trafford.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Greenwood off? Been our best attacking player Greenwood off? Been our best attacking player

Still only 20, Greenwood is considered to be one of the brightest young talents in English football at the moment. The versatile forward has made 15 appearances so far in the Premier League and has scored 4 goals.

Rangnick will need to sort out Manchester United's attack soon or they could end up missing out on a top 4 spot. The Red Devils are currently in 7th position and are 4 points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

