“Worst thing to ever happen to this Liverpool team” - Fans label Reds star as ‘too slow’ after 3-1 loss to Brentford

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been branded "too slow" by fans following his sub-par performance in the Reds' 3-1 loss to Brentford.

The 31-year-old has been a creative force for Jurgen Klopp's men in recent seasons, even though he has had to deal with fitness issues. However, against the Bees, he struggled to keep up with the pace of the game.

Fans noticed the Spaniard's inability to control the midfield against Brentford and took to Twitter to label him as the "worst player on the pitch". Here is a selection of their tweets:

Lee Martin @_LeeMartin @AnfieldWatch Love Liverpool and Thiago but, christ, he's playing some awful balls I watch him through my fingers @AnfieldWatch Love Liverpool and Thiago but, christ, he's playing some awful balls I watch him through my fingers

Macca la @JohnMcC88544105 @AnfieldWatch Elliot is being played out of position, he’s a number 10. Thiago is too slow , class, but too slow for this league. @AnfieldWatch Elliot is being played out of position, he’s a number 10. Thiago is too slow , class, but too slow for this league.

salah @ParodyWizkid @DonHusam6 Why is everyone bashing Jones after that Thiago disaster @DonHusam6 Why is everyone bashing Jones after that Thiago disaster

Liverpool fans don't even know who to be angry at 💢 @Ifcibrahim Ever since nunez joined everything went downhill im not joking Ever since nunez joined everything went downhill im not joking Whole time Thiago was the worst player on the pitchLiverpool fans don't even know who to be angry at twitter.com/Ifcibrahim/sta… Whole time Thiago was the worst player on the pitch 😭😭😭Liverpool fans don't even know who to be angry at twitter.com/Ifcibrahim/sta…

tim @alritesmooth thiago was actually the worst thing to ever happen to this liverpool team thiago was actually the worst thing to ever happen to this liverpool team

Thiago has had a long, illustrious career, including stints at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. However, his time at Anfield has been plagued by injuries, and he has played just 11 Premier League games for the side this season.

He will hope to meet fans' expectations in the coming months as Jurgen Klopp's team try to turn around their poor start to the season in the Premier League.

Liverpool struggle for top-four spot, following 3-1 loss to Brentford

Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Brentford ended Liverpool's four-game Premier League winning streak with a decisive 3-1 victory at the Brentford Community Stadium on Monday. Despite the Reds starting the match brightly, the Bees gradually gained control of the game and began to cause the Reds problems, particularly from set pieces.

Brentford took the lead when Ibrahima Konate inadvertently scored an own goal after a corner. They then doubled their advantage just before halftime through Yoane Wissa's calm finish. The Reds made three substitutions at halftime and managed to pull one back through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. However, Brentford sealed the win in the 84th minute with Bryan Mbeumo's goal.

Liverpool's pursuit of a top-four spot and a place in the Champions League suffered a significant setback with their poor performance against the Bees. The Reds were four points behind Manchester United before this match, and remain so after the loss, unable to close the gap.

Despite a mixed start to the season, the Reds had won their previous four Premier League matches against Tottenham, Southampton, Aston Villa, and Leicester City. Their poor showing in this match, however, leaves them well behind the current top four teams - Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Manchester United.

