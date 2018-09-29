Worst XI of the 2017-18 season

The Spanish publication Marca unveiled their 'Worst line-up of the season' awards and the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, among others, are included. The list consists of players that critically underperformed, according to the media outlet, during last season.

The ex-Milan captain, the German international and the Manchester United forward feature in a list of players that failed to live up to the expectations of their clubs and their fans during the 2017-18 season.

Goalkeeper: Loris Karius (Liverpool)

Karius was the worst keeper in the 2017-18 season according to Marca

Marca's choice for the worst goalkeeper of the last season surely did not take anyone by surprise. The error-prone Liverpool shot-stopper was the negative protagonist for his team during the Champions League final against Real Madrid. His severe errors rendered the Reds unable to react, giving Los Merengues first a goal lead and then letting them secure their win.

In the aftermath of the final, Karius experienced death threats by angry fans and even if he was present at the Liverpool's pre-season campaign (where he kept committing critical errors), he later joined Besiktas on a two-year loan.

