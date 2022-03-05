“Would be the biggest disgrace ever” – Paddy Kenny warns Liverpool about decision they ‘can’t afford’ to make 

Former Premier League shot-stopper Paddy Kenny believes it would be a disgrace if Liverpool do not offer Mohamed Salah a new contract.

Salah is yet to sign an extension with Liverpool as he is holding out for more wages, as per reports.

The Egyptian revealed in January that he isn’t asking for crazy money, but Liverpool are yet to make him sign on the dotted line.

Liverpool do not easily give away long-term extensions to players in their late 20s or early 30s. So it remains to be seen how the situation will transpire in the coming months.

Kenny explained that Salah’s goal-scoring is unlikely to be matched by anyone, including Luis Diaz; so offering him a new contract is a no-brainer.

The former goalkeeper told Football Insider:

“You look at the signing of Luis Diaz, who is a brilliant player, and you think, ‘has he been signed as protection in case Salah or Sadio Mane go? That’s smart business as the club are preparing for the future with a younger player who is clearly going to make a massive impact for a long time.

“But is he going to score 40 goals a season like Salah? That’s unlikely. Liverpool can’t afford to lose a player with that goals potential. They don’t come around very often. He’s the best player in the Premier League and failing to agree a new contract with him would be the biggest disgrace ever.

“There’s no way Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want him there for the next three or four years. He knows he’s irreplaceable and he’s the best around. Compromise and agree a deal.”

Mohamed Salah showing no signs of slowing down at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah’s injury-free record coupled with his high standards on the pitch, means he is worth the investment.

The Egyptian has already scored 27 goals across all competitions for the Reds so far this season.

Still very much in the prime of his career, it’s unlikely his form will take a sudden nosedive judging from how consistent he has been in recent seasons.

The Merseyside outfit are perhaps better off offering Salah a new deal than trying to look for a player to replace him for big money as there are so few out there who are as consistent as him.

