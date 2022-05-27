“Wrapped up their league three weeks ago, not played at the highest tempo” – Robertson makes interesting Liverpool ‘shape’ comparison with Real Madrid ahead of final

Liverpool ace Andrew Robertson feels Real Madrid have had some additional time to relax and prep for the Champions League final as compared to his side.

Los Blancos wrapped up the La Liga title on April 30 with four games to spare, their earliest of the 21st century.

It allowed the side to take their feet off the gas, which explains why they won just one of their final three games of the league campaign.

The Reds, however, fought for the Premier League title until the final day of the competition on May 22 in an ultimately fruitless endavor.

Manchester City, who led by a point going into matchday 38, beat Aston Villa at the Etihad to retain their crown after coming back dramatically from two goals down.

With Liverpool also reaching the finals of all three cup competitions and winning two, the Champions League final would mark Liverpool's participation in every possible game this season.

It's been a long and arduous campaign and one that has certainly taken a toll on their players as some of them succumbed to injuries.

Most recently, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara picked up knocks, but much to their and the club's relief, both were back in training and traveled with the squad to Paris today.

Robertson suggested Real Madrid have a slight advantage in that regard but stressed that they are in good shape too. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, he said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Real Madrid have had a more relaxed prep, wrapped up their league three weeks ago, not played at the highest tempo since maybe.

"But we wanted to fight for everything but we're in the best possible shape. We've come through a lot. Injuries, problems but the lads are fully fit."

Liverpool aim to complete a 'cup treble'

With the Carabao Cup and FA Cup trophies in the bag, the Reds could wrap up their third title of the season with a Champions League triumph.

Not since 2001, when Liverpool won the League Cup, the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup, have they managed such a feat.

Jurgen Klopp's side are a well-oiled machine and have bulldozed their way through the season and came agonizingly close to an unprecedented quadruple.

Real Madrid will definitely pose a huge threat to the Reds, having produced remarkable comebacks this season, but Liverpool can be confident of their chances too.

Either way, we have a cracking game on our hands tomorrow!

