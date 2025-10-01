Wrexham vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3rd 2025

Wrexham will host Birmingham City at the Racecourse Grounds on Friday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. Both teams will be keen to improve on their latest results and return to winning ways before the international break.

Wrexham earned a point through Nathan Broadhead’s 77th-minute equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Tuesday to make it four competitive games without defeat. The hosts have had a decent start to life in the Championship but are sat in 15th place, just three points clear of the bottom three with only two wins from their opening eight games.

Birmingham are three places and two points clear of Friday's hosts despite having only picked up one win and one draw in their last five league games. Demarai Gray salvaged a point for the visitors through a 99th-minute equalizer in their 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday last time out, but Chris Davies will be keen to see his team put up a better performance against their fellow newly-promoted side on Friday.

Wrexham vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 11 previous occasions going into Friday's game. Wrexham have won two of those meetings, three have ended in draws, while Birmingham have lost the remaining six.

The Reds’ last win in this fixture came back in February 1997.

The visitors avoided defeat in their two meetings with Wrexham in League One last season, winning one 3-1 and drawing the other 1-1.

Only Bristol City (14) and Coventry City (18) have scored more goals in the English second tier this season than Wrexham’s 13.

Birmingham City have scored just seven goals in the league so far this season. Only four teams in the Championship have scored fewer.

Wrexham vs Birmingham City Prediction

The two teams are very closely matched going into the weekend and will likely leave the result to be determined by individual brilliance. The Red Dragons will, however, hope to receive a slight boost from their home advantage.

The Blues will need to improve on their recent form to get all three points and will likely be satisfied to share the points with an evenly matched opponent.

Prediction: Wrexham 1-1 Birmingham City

Wrexham vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the hosts' last 10 games)

