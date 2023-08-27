Wrexham vs Bradford Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2023

Wrexham and Bradford City lock horns at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday for a clash in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Coming off the back of a topsy-turvy run, Wrexham are looking to add wind to their sails by picking up a win here.

With just one win from their opening five games of the Football League Two season, the Robins are down in 16th position of the league table with six points.

That win came against Walsall at home in a 4-2 triumph, but since then, Phil Parkinson's side have drawn both their matches.

However, considering it's their first appearance in the fourth division of English football in 15 years, it's not surprising to see them struggle.

In the last round of the cup, though, Wrexham overcame League One side Wigan Athletic 4-2 on penalties following a goalless stalemate.

Bradford, too, failed to win in normal time in the first round of the cup, drawing 1-1 with Accrington Stanley, before prevailing 4-1 in the shootout to reach the next round.

On the league front, the Bantams haven't covered themselves in glory either, winning just twice from their first five matches thus far.

Their second win came in their most recent outing, though, beating Crewe Alexandra 1-0 at home, with Jamie Walker scoring the only goal of the game in the opening stanza.

Wrexham vs Bradford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 previous clashes between the sides, with Bradford winning 33 times over Wrexham and losing on 24 occasions.

Bradford City have won just one of their last five clashes with Wrexham.

Two of the last three encounters between Wrexham and Bradford have ended in draws.

Wrexham and Bradford meet for the first time since January 2008.

Bradford's last win away to Wrexham came in September 1995 in League Division 2.

The last time these two sides met in the League Cup was in 2002, when Wrexham beat Bradford 2-1.

Wrexham vs Bradford Prediction

Wrexham have had a difficult introduction to life in the fourth division, and their poor form could have an impact here. While Bradford haven't particularly hit full throttle, they have enough in the tank to see Wrexham off eventually.

This could go down to a shootout following a draw, and the Bantams should prevail on penalties.

Prediction: Wrexham 1-1 (3-4 on pens.) Bradford

Wrexham vs Bradford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw and then Bradford on penalties

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes