Wrexham vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2025

Wrexham will host Cardiff City at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday in the fourth round of the 2025-26 EFL Cup campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the Championship of late and will hope they can find better luck when they return to cup action on Tuesday.

Ad

After seeing off fellow Championship sides Hull and Preston North End in the first two rounds of the domestic cup, the Red Dragons were drawn against Reading in the third round. They picked up a well-deserved 2-0 victory over the Royals, with Nathan Broadhead and Sam Smith getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, beat Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town in the first and second rounds of the cu,p respectively. They then traded tackles with Burnley in the third round, beating the Premier League side 2-1 on the road via first-half efforts from Joel Colwill and Callum Robinson.

Ad

Trending

The visitors suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers in their league game on Saturday, but will put all that behind them as they look to continue their remarkable run in the Carabao Cup this week.

Wrexham vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between the two teams. Wrexham have won nine of those games while Cardiff have won 19 times, with their other eight contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a League One clash back in March 2002, which the visitors won 3-2.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Wrexham are set to make their first appearance in the EFL Cup fourth round since the 1977-78 campaign. Cardiff, meanwhile, last appeared at this stage in the 2011-12 campaign.

Ad

Wrexham vs Cardiff City Prediction

The Red Dragons have won just one of their last six games after winning four of their previous five. They are, however, undefeated in their last four home matches and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

The Bluebirds, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and three of their last five. They have performed well on the road of late, but could see defeat against a slightly stronger side on Tuesday.

Ad

Prediction: Wrexham 1-0 Cardiff City

Wrexham vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wrexham to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More