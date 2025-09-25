Wrexham vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Wrexham will host Derby County at the Racecourse Grounds on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to continue their recent solid form and push higher up the league table.

Wrexham were brilliant in their thrilling 3-2 win over Norwich City last weekend to mark their second league win of the season and will look to build momentum going into the next couple of weeks. The Reds made it four wins from their last five competitive games by defeating Reading 2-0 in the Carabao Cup during the week, but will be up against a slightly tougher opposition on Saturday.

Derby have had a poor start to the season and appear to be heading in the same direction as last season, when they only escaped relegation by a point. The Rams got their first win of the season over West Brom a couple of weeks ago, but appeared toothless as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Preston North End last time out and could fall to second-to-last place should they fail to get a result when they make the trip to Wales this weekend.

Wrexham vs Derby County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on nine previous occasions going into the weekend. Wrexham have won two of those meetings, two have ended in draws, while Derby have the remaining five.

This weekend will mark the first meeting between the sides since the 2006-07 FA Cup season.

Both teams have the joint-second-worst defensive record in the English second tier this season, having conceded 12 goals each after six games played so far.

Only Bristol City (13) and Coventry City (15) have scored more goals in the league this season than Wrexham’s 11.

Wrexham vs Derby County Prediction

The Red Dragons are slight favorites going into the weekend, courtesy of their home advantage, but will need to avoid complacency and be at their best to get all three points on Saturday.

The Rams have avoided defeat in three of their last four away matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend, but could see defeat against a slightly stronger side.

Prediction: Wrexham 2-1 Derby County

Wrexham vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wrexham to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the visitors' last eight games)

