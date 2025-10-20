Wrexham vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

Wrexham will host Oxford United at the Racecourse Ground on Wednesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch in the league of late and now sit 18th in the table with 10 points, three above the drop zone.

They marked their return to action after the international break with a 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City, falling behind in the first-half and failing to find a way back into the contest following a flat performance in the second.

Oxford United have also struggled for results in the Championship this season and will need to make significant improvements in the coming weeks if they are to pull clear of the drop zone. They, however, returned to winning ways on Saturday, beating a wayward Derby County side 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium with Stanley Mills scoring the sole goal of the contest midway through the first half.

The visitors sit a place and point behind their midweek opponents in the league standings and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Wednesday.

Wrexham vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 competitive meetings between Wrexham and Oxford. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won seven times with their other eight contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a FA Cup clash back in December 2013 which the visitors won 2-1.

The hosts' last win in this fixture came back in August 2008 when they beat Oxford 2-0 in a National League clash.

Wrexham have conceded 16 goals in the Championship this season. Only Hull City (18) and Sheffield Wednesday (22) have shipped more.

Wrexham vs Oxford United Prediction

The Red Dragons are without a win in their last four games after winning four of their previous five. They are the stronger side ahead of Wednesday's game but will need to avoid complacency if they are to pick up their first home league win of the campaign.

The U's saw their latest result end a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to take confidence from that this week. They have, however, won just one of their last seven away matches and could lose this one.

Prediction: Wrexham 1-0 Oxford United

Wrexham vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wrexham to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

