Wrexham vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Wrexham will host Queens Park Rangers at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the second tier this season but have picked up big wins in consecutive games and will be looking to build on that when they return to action this weekend.

They picked up their first league win of the campaign in a hard-fought 2-0 away victory over Millwall last time out, with Kieffer Moore heading home the opener before Lewis O'Brien doubled their advantage deep into additional time.

Queens Park Rangers have also struggled for results this season and like their weekend opponents, picked up their first Championship win of the campaign just before the international break.

They beat newly-promoted Charlton Athletic 3-1 featuring goals from three different players including Koki Saito, who netted his first goal upon returning to the club on a permanent basis.

The visitors, who sit 18th in the league table, are level on points with their weekend opponents and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Wrexham vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between the two teams. Wrexham have won five of those games while QPR have won nine times, with their other four contests ending level.

The two clubs last faced off in a League One clash back in March 2004 which the visitors won 2-0.

The hosts' last win in this fixture came back in October 2001 when they beat the Hoops 1-0 in a League One clash.

QPR have the joint-worst defensive record in the English Championship this term, with 11 goals conceded in just four matches.

Wrexham vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

The Red Dragons are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous four games. They have perhaps the stronger squad on paper ahead of Saturday's game and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

The Rangers saw their latest result snap a three-game losing streak and they will be keen to take confidence from that this weekend. They are, however, without an away win this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Wrexham 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Wrexham vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wrexham to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

