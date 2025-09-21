Wrexham vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

Wrexham will host Reading at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday in the third round of the 2025-26 EFL Cup campaign. The home side look to have found their feet in the English Championship this season and will be looking to carry that momentum into the domestic cup this week.

They traded tackles with Hull City in the opening round of the cup, picking up an impressive 3-3 comeback draw before going on to win on penalties. They then faced Preston North End in the next round and picked up a similar result as they came back from a one-goal deficit at the break to win 3-2.

Reading meanwhile beat Portsmouth 2-1 on the road in their Carabao Cup opener last month, with Andre Garcia and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan getting on the scoresheet in the first half before their opponents netted a late consolation goal.

The visitors were then drawn against Wimbledon in the previous round and won 2-1, with Liam Fraser scoring a stunning opener midway through the first half before Mamadi Camara came off the bench to net the game-winner.

Wrexham vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between the two teams. Wrexham have won 10 of those games, while Reading have won 17 times, with their other four contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a League One clash back in March, which the visitors won 2-0.

The hosts have won just one of their last nine games in this fixture.

Wrexham are set to make an appearance in the EFL Cup third round this week for the first time since the 1981-82 campaign. Reading, meanwhile, last appeared at this stage in the 2019-20 season.

Wrexham vs Reading Prediction

The Red Dragons have won three of their last four matches after winning just one of their previous four. They have been in free-scoring form all season, netting 17 goals in just eight games, and will rely on that to come out on top this week.

The Royals beat Leyton Orient 2-1 on Saturday to end a run of consecutive defeats and will be looking to take confidence from that this week. They are, however, winless in their last four away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Wrexham 2-1 Reading

Wrexham vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wrexham to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last eight matches)

