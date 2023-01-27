Wrexham vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023 

Wrexham will host Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday (January 29).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a thrilling 4-3 win at Coventry City in the last round. Sam Dalby scored and provided an assist to help the Welsh outfit secure qualification.

Sheffield, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 victory at Millwall in an all-Championship affair in the previous round. Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle scored first-half goals to help the Blades progress.

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited



Paul Heckingbottom looks ahead to this weekend's FA Cup tie. "They're not a typical conference team in terms of ability, reputation and quality."Paul Heckingbottom looks ahead to this weekend's FA Cup tie. "They're not a typical conference team in terms of ability, reputation and quality."Paul Heckingbottom looks ahead to this weekend's FA Cup tie. 📺

Wrexham are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win at Gateshead in the National League. Thomas O'Connor, Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin scored second-half goals to inspire the rout.

Sheffield, meanwhile, claimed a narrow 1-0 home win over Hull City in the Championship. Daniel Jebbison's fourth-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides, with Sheffield leading 4-3.

This will be their first meeting since an EFL Cup clash in 2004, which Sheffield won 3-2 away.

Sheffield are on a nine-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning eight.

Wrexham are unbeaten in their last 22 games in regular time. Their sole defeat in this period came in a 3-2 loss after extra time at Altrincham in the FA Trophy.

Wrexham's last eight games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with six games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United Prediction

Sheffield are on course for a Premier League return, with the Blades on a nine-game unbeaten run across competitions. Paul Heckingbottom's side will want to augment their league form with a deep run in the cup, and their chances have been boosted by being drawn against a fifth-tier side.

However, it would be foolhardy to write Wrexham off, as the hosts saw off Championship opposition in the last round. The Robins are also full of confidence owing to their positive string of results in the last few months and will fancy their chances of an upset.

However, Sheffield should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Wrexham 1-2 Sheffield United

Wrexham vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sheffield to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Poll : 0 votes