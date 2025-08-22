Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

The action continues in round three of EFL Championship as Wrexham and Sheffield Wednesday lock horns at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams in 19 years and they will be looking to finally get their season off and running with their first win.
Wrexham were condemned to a second consecutive league defeat last Saturday, when they were beaten 3-2 by West Bromwich Albion at Racecourse Ground.
Prior to that, Phil Parkinson’s men marked their return to the Championship with a 2-1 defeat against Southampton in the season opener on August 9, three days before edging out Hull City on penalties in the EFL Cup first round.
Following three successive promotions to reach the Championship, Wrexham will head into the weekend in search of their first league victory as they look to shake off a poor start to the campaign.
Like the home side, Sheffield Wednesday were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a humbling 3-0 loss against Stoke City at Hillsborough Stadium last time out.
Before that, the Owls kicked off the new league campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City in their league opener at the King Power Stadium on August 10.
Sandwiched between the two league losses, Sheffield progressed to the second round of the EFL Cup, courtesy of a penalty-shootout win over Bolton, after a thrilling 3-3 stalemate in normal time.
Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With eight wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Sheffield boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Wrexham have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.
- Sheffield have failed to win 10 of their last 11 Championship matches, losing six and picking up four draws since March 16.
- Wrexham have lost just one of their most recent eight home games across all competitions while claiming five wins and two draws since the start of March.
Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction
Wrexham and Sheffield have endured a shaky start to the new league campaign and will be looking to get off and running this weekend. The Owls have managed just three points from their last five Championship away games and we see them struggling at Racecourse Ground once again.
Prediction: Wrexham 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Wrexham to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Wrexham’s last five outings)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the hosts’ last six games)