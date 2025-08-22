Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

The action continues in round three of EFL Championship as Wrexham and Sheffield Wednesday lock horns at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams in 19 years and they will be looking to finally get their season off and running with their first win.

Ad

Wrexham were condemned to a second consecutive league defeat last Saturday, when they were beaten 3-2 by West Bromwich Albion at Racecourse Ground.

Prior to that, Phil Parkinson’s men marked their return to the Championship with a 2-1 defeat against Southampton in the season opener on August 9, three days before edging out Hull City on penalties in the EFL Cup first round.

Following three successive promotions to reach the Championship, Wrexham will head into the weekend in search of their first league victory as they look to shake off a poor start to the campaign.

Ad

Trending

Like the home side, Sheffield Wednesday were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a humbling 3-0 loss against Stoke City at Hillsborough Stadium last time out.

Before that, the Owls kicked off the new league campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City in their league opener at the King Power Stadium on August 10.

Sandwiched between the two league losses, Sheffield progressed to the second round of the EFL Cup, courtesy of a penalty-shootout win over Bolton, after a thrilling 3-3 stalemate in normal time.

Ad

Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Sheffield boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Wrexham have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Sheffield have failed to win 10 of their last 11 Championship matches, losing six and picking up four draws since March 16.

Wrexham have lost just one of their most recent eight home games across all competitions while claiming five wins and two draws since the start of March.

Ad

Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Wrexham and Sheffield have endured a shaky start to the new league campaign and will be looking to get off and running this weekend. The Owls have managed just three points from their last five Championship away games and we see them struggling at Racecourse Ground once again.

Prediction: Wrexham 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wrexham to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Wrexham’s last five outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the hosts’ last six games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More