Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Wrexham will entertain West Bromwich Albion at the Racecourse Ground in the EFL Championship on Saturday. The hosts suffered a loss in their campaign opener, while West Brom got their campaign underway with a narrow win.

The Red Dragons will play a home game in the second tier for the first time since 1982 and will look to give a good account of themselves. After a narrow 2-1 loss to Southampton in their first league game of the season last week, they overcame Hull City on penalties in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday.

The visitors defeated Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in their campaign opener, with Isaac Price scoring the only goal of the match in the 15th minute. They met Derby County in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday and lost 3-2 in the penalty shootout.

Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met just twice across all competitions. Their first competitive meeting dates back to 1930, when the Red Dragons won 1-0. They met in the short-lived Watney Cup, a preseason cup in 1971, and West Brom recorded a 2-1 win.

Y Dreigiau are unbeaten in their last seven home games in all competitions. They have kept five clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have conceded three goals apiece in two of their last four league games.

The Red Dragons have won their opening home game of their league campaign in five of their last six seasons.

The Baggies have not won their first two games of a league campaign since the 2017-18 season.

Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

The Red Dragons scored three goals in their first home game of the season on Tuesday. Notably, they have scored three goals apiece in three of their last four games and will look to continue that form here.

Kieffer Moore was injured last week and will likely be rested for this match. Ollie Palmer made a good case to start as Moore's replacement after scoring a brace on Tuesday.

The Baggies will play their first away match of the season. Notably, they have endured a winless run on their travels across all competitions in 2025, with their last away win registered in October.

Darnell Furlong was sent off last week but served his suspension in the Carabao Cup against Derby County on Tuesday. Daryl Dike is nursing a thigh injury and will miss this match.

The visitors have struggled away from home recently and will likely settle for a draw here.

Prediction: Wrexham 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

