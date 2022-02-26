WS Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22 

WS Wanderers will welcome Wellington Phoenix to the CommBank Stadium for an A-League fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to the Newcastle Jets. Angus Thurgate scored the match-winner just past the hour mark.

Wellington Phoenix played out a 1-1 draw with Sydney FC on home turf. David Ball put the hosts ahead in the first half, while Bobo stepped off the bench to equalize for the visitors.

Wellington Phoenix @WgtnPhoenixFC



Can we turn the tables around this Sunday?



#COYN!



Match Details:



WSW

🏟 CommBank Stadium

Sunday February 27, 2022

6:45pm (Local) 8:45pm (NZT)

@skysportnz/ @ParamountPlusAU



The draw left the Phoenix in seventh position, having garnered 18 points from 12 matches. WS Wanderers are two places below and have 12 points to show for their efforts in 13 matches this term.

WS Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 30 occasions in the past and WS Wanderers have been superior with 15 wins to their name. Wellington Phoenix were victorious on 10 occasions, while five matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when goals from Tomer Hemed and Johnny Koutroumbis helped the WS Wanderers secure a 2-0 away victory.

WS Wanderers form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Wellington Phoenix form guide: D-W-D-W-W

WS Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

WS Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic and Rhys Williams are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Suspension: None

WS Wanderers FC @wswanderersfc #WSW We have today announced that John Tsatsimas will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer at the conclusion of the season: wsw.football/3HlazX7 We have today announced that John Tsatsimas will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer at the conclusion of the season: wsw.football/3HlazX7 #WSW https://t.co/uTK7FH95Ta

Wellington Phoenix

James McGarry is unavailable after having a minor knee operation and may be out for up to three more weeks. Coach Ufuk Talay has the rest of the squad fit and at his disposal for the game.

Injuries: James McGarry

Suspension: None

Doubtful: None

WS Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

WS Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Margush (GK); Adama Traore, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Phillip Cancar; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail (GK); Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Scott Wooton, Tim Payne; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

WS Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

WS Wanderers are slight favorites in the game owing to their home advantage. However, their poor run of form does not suggest that they could get the job done in front of their fans.

We are backing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: WS Wanderers 0-2 Wellington Phoenix

Edited by Shardul Sant