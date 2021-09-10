WSG Tirol vs Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

WSG Tirol host Salzburg at the Tivoli Neu Stadium on Saturday as Austrian Bundesliga action returns after the international break.

The visiting side are currently table-toppers in the Austrian top-flight and have won all six of their games so far, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Their last game ended in a solid 1-0 win over Hartberg. Salzburg have also qualified for the UEFA Champions League after a 4-2 win over Brondby in the playoffs.

WSG Tirol have had a winless start to their campaign and have drawn five of their six games. In their previous game, they suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Klagenfurt.

OFFIZIELL: Nach 13 Jahren als Roter Bulle zieht es Mergim #Berisha zum türkischen Rekordmeister @Fenerbahce_EN. Mach's gut, Mergim! #MadeinSalzburg — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) September 2, 2021

WSG Tirol vs Salzburg Head-to-Head

There have been 25 meetings between the two sides to date. As one would expect, Salzburg have been the dominant side in the fixture and have 16 wins to their name.

The home team have been able to get the better of the visiting side just four times while five games have ended in draws. The last 10 games in this fixture have produced decisive results with eight wins for Salzburg and two for the hosts.

They last met at Red Bull Arena in league action in May, with that game ending in a massive 4-0 win for the then hosts.

WSG Tirol form guide (Austrian Bundesliga): L-D-D-D-D

Salzburg form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

WSG Tirol vs Salzburg Team News

WSG Tirol

Renny Smith is the only injury concern for the hosts at the moment. The midfielder picked up a muscle injury last month and is working towards his recovery.

⏮ 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆: Pure Emotionen und Gänsehautmomente beim letzten 𝗛𝗲𝗶𝗺𝘀𝗶𝗲𝗴 🆚 @RedBullSalzburg! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UyFxSy3ist — WSG Tirol (@WSGTIROL) September 9, 2021

Injured: Renny Smith

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Salzburg

Sekou Koita and Albert Vallci continue to be the two long-term absentees for Die Roten Bullen. Koita is nursing a knee injury while Vallaci ruptured his Achilles tendon and will be out for a significant period of time.

All the players who received call-ups from their national sides are expected to be back in the fold by Saturday's game.

Unsere Burschen für zwei Wochen verteilt um den ganzen Globus!



🌍🇦🇹🇩🇰🇩🇪🇸🇮🇺🇸🇲🇱🇵🇱🇭🇷🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/esaC0rJFcT — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) August 30, 2021

Injured: Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

WSG Tirol vs Salzburg Predicted XI

WSG Tirol Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Ozegovic; Fabian Koch, Raffael Behounek, Maxime Awoudja, Leon Klassen; Žan Rogelj, Thanos Petsos, Valentino Müller, Bror Blume; Giacomo Vrioni, Tobias Anselm

Salzburg Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Philipp Kohn; Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Oumar Solet, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer; Mohamed Camara, Nicolas Capaldo, Nicolas Seiwald; Brenden Aaronson; Chukwubuike Adamu, Karim Adeyemi

WSG Tirol vs Salzburg Prediction

Returning from their national teams, some of the key players in Salzburg's squad might be a bit tired heading into the game. Despite that, the visiting side have the upper hand in the fixture and should be able to record a seventh-straight win here.

Prediction: WSG Tirol 0-3 Salzburg

