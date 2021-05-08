Wuhan FC vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Wuhan FC and Beijing Guoan will trade tackles at the Suzhou Sports Center in a matchday four fixture in Group B of the Chinese Super League.

The home side come into this fixture off the back of a goalless draw away to Changchun Yatai last Tuesday.

Beijing Guoan secured a 2-0 home win over Dalian Pro on the same day. A second-half brace in the space of two minutes from Xizhe Zhang powered the hosts to all three points.

That victory moved the Imperial Guards to fifth spot in the CSL table, while Wuhan FC are one place below them.

Citic Group, the minority shareholder of Beijing Guoan(36%), are selling their shares. Minimum transfer price ￥5.78m(＄893k). From the notice, it could be seen that Beijing Guoan's loss in 2020 is ￥1.2b(＄185.39m). Club debt (by the end of Q1): ￥3.04b（＄469m）. pic.twitter.com/UK2TfP2g7N — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 6, 2021

Wuhan FC vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

This will be the eighth meeting between the sides and Beijing Guoan have an overwhelmingly better record in previous games played.

The capital side have five wins and a draw to their name, while Wuhan FC have a sole victory against this opponent.

That win came in their most recent meeting, a quarterfinal fixture in the Chinese FA Cup in December 2020. First-half goals from Jinghang Hu, Xuesheng Dong and Zilei Jiang helped Wuhan pick up a memorable 3-0 away win.

The hosts are yet to pick up a victory this term, while Beijing Guoan's win against Changchun was their first victory after consecutive defeats.

Wuhan FC form guide: D-L-D

Beijing Guoan form guide: W-L-L

Wuhan FC vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Wuhan FC

Wuhan FC have no known injury concerns. Defender Zhao Honglue is suspended due to the red card he received against Shanghai Shenhua.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Zhao Honglue

Slaven Bilic gained his 1st win in CSL after 2 losses in a row. Zhang Xizhe made a brace within 2 mins in the second half. Beijing Guoan 2:0 Dalian Pro. A pyrrhic victory: Jonathan Viera was injured and sent to hospital straightaway. pic.twitter.com/bDulvht6mV — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 4, 2021

Beijing Guoan

There are no known suspensions or injury concerns for manager Slaven Bilic.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Wuhan FC vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chunyu Dong (GK); Hu Rentian, Chao Li, Stephan Mbia, Tian Ming; Hao Fang, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu; Xuesheng Dong, Zichang Huang

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Sen Hou (GK); Lei Li, Yang Yu, Min-Jae Kim, Taiyan Jin; Xizhe Zhang, Zhongguo Chi, Tianyi Gao; Jonathan Viera; Cedric Bakambu, Yuning Zhang

Wuhan FC vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Both sides will give their all to secure a win and avoid falling into an early relegation scrap.

The two sides are also fairly evenly matched across the board and we are predicting a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Wuhan FC 1-1 Beijing Guoan