Wuhan FC vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Wuhan FC and Beijing Guoan will trade tackles at the Suzhou Sports Center in a matchday four fixture in Group B of the Chinese Super League.
The home side come into this fixture off the back of a goalless draw away to Changchun Yatai last Tuesday.
Beijing Guoan secured a 2-0 home win over Dalian Pro on the same day. A second-half brace in the space of two minutes from Xizhe Zhang powered the hosts to all three points.
That victory moved the Imperial Guards to fifth spot in the CSL table, while Wuhan FC are one place below them.
Wuhan FC vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head
This will be the eighth meeting between the sides and Beijing Guoan have an overwhelmingly better record in previous games played.
The capital side have five wins and a draw to their name, while Wuhan FC have a sole victory against this opponent.
That win came in their most recent meeting, a quarterfinal fixture in the Chinese FA Cup in December 2020. First-half goals from Jinghang Hu, Xuesheng Dong and Zilei Jiang helped Wuhan pick up a memorable 3-0 away win.
The hosts are yet to pick up a victory this term, while Beijing Guoan's win against Changchun was their first victory after consecutive defeats.
Wuhan FC form guide: D-L-D
Beijing Guoan form guide: W-L-L
Wuhan FC vs Beijing Guoan Team News
Wuhan FC
Wuhan FC have no known injury concerns. Defender Zhao Honglue is suspended due to the red card he received against Shanghai Shenhua.
Injuries: None
Suspension: Zhao Honglue
Beijing Guoan
There are no known suspensions or injury concerns for manager Slaven Bilic.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Wuhan FC vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI
Wuhan FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chunyu Dong (GK); Hu Rentian, Chao Li, Stephan Mbia, Tian Ming; Hao Fang, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu; Xuesheng Dong, Zichang Huang
Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Sen Hou (GK); Lei Li, Yang Yu, Min-Jae Kim, Taiyan Jin; Xizhe Zhang, Zhongguo Chi, Tianyi Gao; Jonathan Viera; Cedric Bakambu, Yuning Zhang
Wuhan FC vs Beijing Guoan Prediction
Both sides will give their all to secure a win and avoid falling into an early relegation scrap.
The two sides are also fairly evenly matched across the board and we are predicting a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Wuhan FC 1-1 Beijing Guoan