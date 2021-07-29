Wuhan FC vs Changchun Yatai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Wuhan FC and Changchun Yatai will trade tackles on matchday 10 of the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

Yatai come into the game on the back of a convincing 4-1 victory over Tianjin Tigers. Erik scored a first-half brace to fire his side to a comfortable win.

Wuhan could not be separated in a goalless draw with Shanghai Shenhua on Wednesday.

That draw left them in seventh spot in Group B of the CSL, with five points picked up from eight matches. Changchun Yatai are second, having garnered 15 points from eight matches.

Wuhan FC vs Changchun Yatai Head-to-Head

This will be only the fourth meeting between the two sides. Wuhan are yet to win a game, with two previous matches ending in a draw, while Changchun Yatai have a sole victory to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May when both sides could not be separated in a goalless draw on matchday three of the current campaign.

Changchun Yatai have lost just one of their eight league matches this term, winning four. Wuhan FC are yet to taste victory in their ongoing season, with their last three games ending in draws.

Wuhan FC form guide: D-D-D-L-L

Changchun Yatai form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Wuhan FC vs Changchun Yatai Team News

Wuhan FC

Wuhan FC have no known injuries or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Changchun Yatai

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Changchun Yatai.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Wuhan FC vs Changchun Yatai Predicted XI

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zhifeng Wang (GK); Daniel Carrico, Boyu Yang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu, Yuhao Chen; Jean Kouassi, Leo Baptistao

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaotian Shi (GK); Zhiyu Yan, Yu Zhang, Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Qi Cui; Erik, Yufeng Zhang, Guangwen Li, Long Tan; Changcheng Cheng

Wuhan FC vs Changchun Yatai Prediction

Changchun Yatai's impressive start to the season has seen them mount an unlikely title challenge and they will be keen to keep their fine run going.

Wuhan FC, by contrast, have not been able to perform at the levels expected, although they have shown an increasing defensive fortitude in recent weeks. Nevertheless, Changchun Yatai should do enough to pick up a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Wuhan FC 0-2 Changchun Yatai

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Peter P