Wuhan FC vs Chongqing Lifan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League season comes to an end on Monday as Wuhan FC lock horns with Chongqing Lifan at the Jiangyin Stadium in their last fixture of the campaign.

Shandong Taishan lifted the title this year while one of the two relegation spots will be determined on the last day. Chongqing Lifan need a win from this game as a loss or draw will put them at the mercy of Dalian Pro's game against Qingdao FC.

Wuhan got their season underway with two back-to-back wins but have failed to record a win in five games since with two losses and three draws. They suffered a 1-0 loss to Henan Songshan Longmen in their previous outing on Saturday.

Chongqing Lifan were held to a goalless draw by Shanghai Shenhua in their previous outing and will be hoping to record just their second league win since the restart here.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus On the 1st day of 2022, the CSL 2021 keeps going -- and it's still the penultimate round. It's the 1st time in history that a Chinese league season fails to finish by the end of the calendar year. On the 1st day of 2022, the CSL 2021 keeps going -- and it's still the penultimate round. It's the 1st time in history that a Chinese league season fails to finish by the end of the calendar year. https://t.co/985gPWZLIX

Wuhan FC vs Chongqing Lifan Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these encounters, with four wins for each side and three games ending in draws.

They last met at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center in the relegation phase fixture in December. The game ended in a goalless draw.

Wuhan FC form guide (Chinese Super League): L-D-L-D-D

Chongqing Lifan form guide (Chinese Super League): D-W-L-D-L

Wuhan FC vs Chongqing Lifan Team News

Wuhan FC

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Wuhan heading into the final game of the campaign. Tian Ming and Yuhao Chen remain the only doubts for the team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tian Ming, Yuhao Chen

Suspended: None

Chongqing Lifan

Chongqing Lifan are also free from any injuries and suspensions for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wuhan FC vs Chongqing Lifan Predicted XI

Wuhan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zhifeng Wang; Yang Li, Boyu Lang, Junjian Liao; Luo Yi, Yinong Tian, Junmin Hao, Hao Fang; Zichang Huang, Anderson Lopes, Yun Liu

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaofei Deng; Xingbo Zhang, Le Liu, Shuai Yang, Luo Hao, Dong Honglin; Wu Qing, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Baxtiyar Pezila; Congyao Yin

Wuhan FC vs Chongqing Lifan Prediction

Wuhan and Chongqing have struggled in their recent outings. Chongqing have just one win to their name and have scored just twice since the restart. A low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Wuhan FC 1-1 Chongqing Lifan

Edited by Peter P