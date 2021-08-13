Wuhan FC vs Hebei prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Wuhan FC and Hebei are set to clash at Suzhou City Sports Center in the final game of the Chinese Super League 2021 regular season on Sunday.

Wuhan will be playing for their top-flight status in the relegation rounds in December. Hebei are currently placed fourth with 22 points, tied with third-placed Shanghai Shenhua, and need a win here to secure their spot in the Championship round.

The fixtures in Group A concluded on Thursday and the remaining Group B fixtures will also be played on Sunday, bringing an end to the regular season in the Chinese top-flight.

Wuhan FC vs Hebei Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other 10 times across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested as only one game has ended in a draw. Wuhan have a slight upper hand at the moment with five wins, Hebei are not far behind with four victories.

They last clashed in the season opener in April at Sunday's venue. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Wuhan FC form guide (Chinese Super League): W-L-D-L-D

Hebei form guide (Chinese Super League): W-L-D-D-W

Wuhan FC vs Hebei Team News

Wuhan FC

Wuhan FC do not have any known injuries or suspensions for this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Resultados, clasificación y máximos goleadores de la @Superligachina tras la #Jornada13: pic.twitter.com/KweDhegIvw — Superliga de China (@Superligachina) August 11, 2021

Hebei

Ximing Pan continues to be on the sidelines on account of a ligament injury. Chengdong Zhang will return from a one-game suspension in this game.

Injured: Ximing Pan

Suspended: Chengdong Zhang

Wuhan FC vs Hebei Predicted XI

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (5-3-2): Zhifeng Wang; Daniel Carrico, Boyu Yang, Junjian Liao, Honglue Zhao, Hang Li; Yinong Tian, Yun Liu, Hao Junmin; Jean Kouassi, Anderson Lopes

Hebei Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yaxiong Bao; Haifeng Ding, Samir Memisevic, Junzhe Zhang, Lin Cui; Ole Selnaes, Qiuming Wang; Xuchen Yao, Hui Zhang, Hongbo Yin; Leonardo

Wuhan FC vs Hebei Prediction

Wuhan do not have much to play for in this game and the result won't affect their position in the league standings. The encounter is more important for Hebei as a loss or draw here could see them drop into fifth place and out of contention for the championship.

Given the form of both clubs, a win for Hebei looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Wuhan FC 1-2 Hebei

